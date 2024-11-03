Sport / Soccer

Caicedo’s strike earns Chelsea draw with Man United

The mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted after United’s captain, Fernandes, scored from the spot in the 70th minute

03 November 2024 - 20:53
by Lori Ewing
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores the equaliser against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores the equaliser against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Manchester — Moises Caicedo’s blistering second-half strike cancelled out a penalty from Bruno Fernandes as Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in the home side’s first Premier League game since the sacking of manager Eric Ten Hag.

Chelsea are fourth in the table on 18 points while United, who had interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout, are 13th on 12 points after 10 games.

United’s captain, Fernandes, scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez caught Rasmus Hojlund’s foot when diving for the ball. Fernandes sent Sanchez the wrong way, prompting a delighted Van Nistelrooy to leap in the air in celebration.

But the mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted when Casemiro failed to fully clear Chelsea’s corner, leaving Caicedo to fire a low volley that Andre Onana managed to just get a hand on, though he could not stop it sailing into the bottom corner.

Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim was named as his replacement on Friday and will arrive at the club on November 11.

Reuters

Solanke scores double as Spurs roar back to crush Villa

Tottenham Hotspur come from behind to overwhelm Aston Villa 4-1
Sport
3 hours ago

Nabi apologises after Chiefs exposed by Sundowns

Brazilians outfox, out-think and toy with Amakhosi the entire match
Sport
4 hours ago

Ten Hag saga anything but dynamic start to Ratcliffe era

The British billionaire’s sacking of Erik Ten Hag has been a long and wretched time coming
Sport
5 days ago

Liverpool’s Jota sidelined until after international break

The news is a blow ahead of the League Cup match against Brighton on Wednesday
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Solanke scores double as Spurs roar back to crush ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Nabi apologises after Chiefs exposed by Sundowns
Sport / Soccer
3.
Soweto Marathon winner Khonkhobe targets faster ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Fight to get breath back propels ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Rodri won, Vinícius Júnior lost — ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Van Nistelrooy targets crucial win against Chelsea

Sport / Soccer

Van Nistelrooy honoured, Amorim says no deal in place

Sport / Soccer

Man United sack manager after dismal start to season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.