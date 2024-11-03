Caicedo’s strike earns Chelsea draw with Man United

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo scores the equaliser against Manchester United on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Manchester — Moises Caicedo’s blistering second-half strike cancelled out a penalty from Bruno Fernandes as Chelsea salvaged a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday in the home side’s first Premier League game since the sacking of manager Eric Ten Hag.
Chelsea are fourth in the table on 18 points while United, who had interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy in the dugout, are 13th on 12 points after 10 games.
United’s captain, Fernandes, scored from the spot in the 70th minute after Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez caught Rasmus Hojlund’s foot when diving for the ball. Fernandes sent Sanchez the wrong way, prompting a delighted Van Nistelrooy to leap in the air in celebration.
But the mood in Old Trafford swiftly shifted when Casemiro failed to fully clear Chelsea’s corner, leaving Caicedo to fire a low volley that Andre Onana managed to just get a hand on, though he could not stop it sailing into the bottom corner.
Ten Hag was sacked on Monday with United languishing in 14th in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim was named as his replacement on Friday and will arrive at the club on November 11.
Reuters
