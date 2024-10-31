Sundowns coach fires opening salvo in mind games with Pirates

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates one of his goals with teammate Iqraam Rayners in their Betway Premiership win against Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night. Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi has unleashed the opening salvo in mind games with log leaders Orlando Pirates by declaring he prefers to chase in the league title marathon.
Sundowns mostly set the pace in winning the past seven league titles, but early signs indicate things might be different this campaign.
Pirates have started the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League (PSL) like a house on fire with five successive wins, but Sundowns are hot on their heels after five wins out of six and they narrowed the gap to three points by beating Cape Town City 3-0 at Loftus on Wednesday.
Mngqithi says that is the way he likes it. “I prefer to chase because you always have a target,” the Downs coach said.
“We have been that target for far too long and when you are there [at the top], you must never slip up. So it will be better to chase.”
It is not only about Pirates and Sundowns at the top of the log, though. Upstarts Polokwane City have got out of the starting blocks impressively to occupy third spot with 13 points from five matches.
There are also Sekhukhune United and Chippa United who are placed fourth and fifth with 10 points. Stellenbosch FC, who finished third last season and have reached two cup finals in two seasons, winning last season’s Carling Knockout Cup, are nestled in sixth place.
Downs cantered to their sixth and seventh Premiership titles by 16 and 23 points over runners-up Pirates. Mngqithi said it is good to see teams putting up a fight this campaign.
“In the first five to six matches of the season it is always close to what is happening now. I have seen Golden Arrows at number one, I have seen different things in the first 10 matches in the PSL.
“It is going to be interesting to see how this season is going to pan out, but one thing I can guarantee you is that it is impressive to see so many teams putting up a good fight. It is impressive what is happening at Polokwane City, at Stellenbosch and at Magesi.”
Mngqithi said if more teams are competitive in the league, it will help Sundowns against tougher opposition in the Champions League.
“When you see so many teams [being] competitive against the big teams, that is a plus for our preparations for the [CAF] Champions League. We want to play a tough match every week so that we are always on a good level for the Champions League.”
Sundowns face Kaizer Chiefs in a huge Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal clash at what should be a sold-out FNB Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
