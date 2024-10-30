Pirates coach applauds players after sixth consecutive win

Jose Riveiro, head coach of Orlando Pirates. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised his side’s collective effort after they registered their sixth consecutive win in the Premier Soccer League after their 2-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.
Thalente Mbatha’s early strike and Relebohile Mofokeng’s second-half goal saw the Buccaneers maintain their perfect start in the league.
The Spaniard tactician said it is a luxury to have a team committed to its objective and was pleased to have a player like Mofokeng, who continues to have an impact on the team.
“He [Mofokeng] is contributing a lot to the collective like many of our players. We have talent in every line in every position,” Riveiro told the media.
“It is nice to see them playing together and interacting, it’s a luxury for me as a coach to have this kind of arsenal with this amount of quality in the squad.
“You look at the names tonight, probably we are missing some of our regular players as well but the ones who are coming into the field are getting accountability. They want to show that they are committed to the objective that we are looking for.
“We came here to go back with the three points — the most important thing in this marathon of fixtures and training and so far so good.”
This is the best start Riveiro has had in the league and he is pleased his side is collecting points at home and away, something that was not the case in the past when they lost 0-1 to the Rockets in Mbombela last season.
“Every time we come here and face Galaxy, it’s always a very tough one and an extremely difficult team to play against,” he said.
“They push you to play at a high tempo during 90 minutes and the moment you want to slow down the game and control it, they don’t allow you to do it and you have to keep going and we did a fantastic job today in terms of our work ethic and consistency.
“We didn’t concede goal chances even though there were moments that Galaxy managed to dominate us. But without getting so much danger, a massive three points for us, we came here with the mentality to collect all three points knowing that it was going to be difficult.
“We lost here 0-1 just a few months ago. But for us this time I think it is [a] well-deserved three points after a good performance.”
