Banyana go down fighting in defeat to England

Banyana Banyana ended up 2-1 losers but produced a fighting performance in their international friendly away to a formidable England side on Tuesday night.

Playing in pink to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the South Africans were impressive against one of the best teams in world football at a packed 30,000-seat Coventry Building Society Arena.

Strikes by Leah Williamson in the 12th minute and Grace Clinton 11 minutes later gave England an early 2-0 lead. But SA fought back and were unfortunate not to add to the excellent Thembi Kgatlana’s reply in the 55th minutes as the visitors dominated the second half.

The match pitted the African and European champions against each other and SA represented the continent far better than in their 5-0 drubbing by Denmark in Aalborg on Friday.