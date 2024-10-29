Stephens joins non-regulars in Bafana Afcon squad

Sage Stephens of Stellenbosch FC has been included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in 2025 Afcon qualifiers in November. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 38-player preliminary squad for November’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, the national team’s last matches of 2024.
Sage Stephens, Thabang Matuludi, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Sipho Mbule, Mihlali Mayambela and Tshegofatso Mabasa are some of the non-regulars included in the squad announced on Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Stephens has been bashing on the door with his solid performances for in-form Stellenbosch this season and been surprisingly overlooked in the squads for the past two months of Afcon qualifiers.
Al Ahly forward Percy Tau, who has missed several call-ups or been left out by Broos this year and asked to be excluded from this month’s matches against Republic of Congo, has been included.
Bafana need a win from one of their last two group K games to confirm their place among the 16 teams that will participate in the 35th Afcon in Morocco in December 2025 and January 2026.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 38-player preliminary squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifers against Uganda (away) and South Sudan (at home) to be played in November 2024. The final 23-player list will be named in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/vGZ8cnHPaW
SA are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions since they were surprise third-place finishers in the 2024 Afcon in Ivory Coast, but it is the confirmation of qualification for the next edition that will matter most to Broos.
Bafana are second in group K with eight points, two behind Uganda, after winning two and drawing two of their four qualifiers. A win by Bafana against Uganda at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on November 15 will confirm their qualification.
If Bafana lose or draw against Uganda, they will have a better chance of beating South Sudan at home on November 19. South Sudan have lost all four of their group stage qualifiers. Third-placed Congo, who Bafana thrashed 5-0 in Gqeberha and drew 1-1 against in Brazzaville this month, have four points.
Stephens joins non-regulars in Bafana Afcon squad
Al Ahly forward Percy Tau selected by coach Hugo Broos for preliminary squad
Bafana Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC), Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (SuperSport United), Bradley Cross (Kaizer Chiefs), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Rushwin Dortley (Kaizer Chiefs), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabiso Sesane (Orlando Pirates), Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch FC), Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Jayden Adams (Stellenbosch FC), Bathusi Aubaas (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sinoxolo Kwayiba (Chippa United), Thalente Mbatha (Orlando Pirates), Luke le Roux (IFK Värnamo, Sweden), Ndamulelo Maphangule (Polokwane City)
Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Orlando Pirates), Devin Titus (Stellenbosch FC), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City), Patrick Maswanganyi (Orlando Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Orlando Pirates), Iqraam Rayners (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Elias Mokwana (Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia), Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates), Sipho Mbule (Mamelodi Sundowns), Ashley Cupido (Stellenbosch FC), Yanela Mbuthuma (Richards Bay FC), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota United, US)
