Sport / Soccer

Larsen cautions Amakhosi 'are not Pirates'

Magesi aim for another big scalp as Chiefs visit

Coach expects a difficult game against Kaizer Chiefs after beating Orlando Pirates in Carling Knockout

29 October 2024 - 18:41
by Sihle Ndebele
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Clinton Larsen head coach of Magesi FC. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Clinton Larsen head coach of Magesi FC. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES

Magesi tactician Clinton Larsen has insisted they will have nothing to prove against Kaizer Chiefs after stunning Orlando Pirates, bemoaning the fact that Amakhosi were “well rested”. 

Magesi host Chiefs in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Amakhosi will be without suspended centre-back Inacio Miguel, who has been one of their top players so far this season, and Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained in their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United last Saturday.

“Some people would say it was a fluke to beat Pirates [3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout a fortnight ago]. Even so, we’ve got absolutely nothing to prove except trying to do what we’ve been doing from day one and that’s to give an honest performance,” Larsen said.

“Every game is different. Chiefs are not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table. We’re expecting a difficult game. We’re not looking too much into their last result against SuperSport because, with the quality they have, they can bounce back at any time.”

Every game is different. Chiefs are not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table.

Chiefs never left Polokwane after their game against SuperSport, while Magesi only returned on Monday from Cape Town, where they drew goalless against Cape Town City on Sunday. Larsen feels this gives Amakhosi the edge.

“We played on Sunday ... we got back to Polokwane at five o’clock on Monday morning. So, we basically had a light session yesterday [on Monday] ... just a regeneration session and today again [yesterday] we rested the boys because Chiefs have been relaxing in Polokwane from Saturday,” he said.

“We had a disadvantage but it’s not an excuse. We are still going to go and fight like we’ve done in every other game. We need to be smart about conserving our energy in these two days we’ve had. Today, we will also have a light session.”

In Miguel’s absence, Given Msimango is expected to partner with Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Chiefs defence tonight, while skipper Yusuf Maart is odds on to start, with Samkelo Zwane in the engine room as they miss Castillo.

Fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Wednesday: Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga; Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld; Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala.

Thursday: Stellenbosch v Marumo, Cape Town.

Stephens joins non-regulars in Bafana Afcon squad

Al Ahly forward Percy Tau selected by coach Hugo Broos for preliminary squad
Sport
11 hours ago

Late arrivals to boost Banyana for Lionesses clash

Four foreign-based players arrive to bolster ranks for match that sees African and European champions square off in Coventry.
Sport
1 day ago

Polokwane inflict shock defeat on Sundowns

Mngqithi’s team hand early advantage to Orlando Pirate, who top standings after five rounds
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs coach Nabi calls for patience

Second consecutive defeat for Amakhosi in the league
Sport
2 days ago

Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi

Coach says Sundowns weaknesses add to their depth as a team
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Liverpool’s Jota sidelined until after ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Man United sack manager after dismal start to ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
End in sight for struggling India greats Kohli, ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Markram wants Proteas batters ‘to believe’
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Ten Hag saga anything but dynamic start to Ratcliffe era

Sport / Soccer

Patrice Motsepe says CAF paid nearly R880m in marketing rights settlement

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool’s Jota sidelined until after international break

Sport / Soccer

Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or

Sport / Soccer

Salah’s late equaliser rescues Liverpool

Sport / Soccer

Late penalty gives West Ham win over Man United

Sport / Soccer

SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter

Sport / Soccer

Rampant Barcelona, Real primed for Clasico showdown

Sport / Soccer

Man United, Spurs favourites for Europa League, says Mourinho

Sport / Soccer

Riveiro upbeat over Pirates’ flying start to the season

Sport / Soccer

Sundowns tipped to down Royal AM

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.