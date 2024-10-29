Magesi aim for another big scalp as Chiefs visit

Clinton Larsen head coach of Magesi FC. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Magesi tactician Clinton Larsen has insisted they will have nothing to prove against Kaizer Chiefs after stunning Orlando Pirates, bemoaning the fact that Amakhosi were “well rested”.
Magesi host Chiefs in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Amakhosi will be without suspended centre-back Inacio Miguel, who has been one of their top players so far this season, and Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained in their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United last Saturday.
“Some people would say it was a fluke to beat Pirates [3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout a fortnight ago]. Even so, we’ve got absolutely nothing to prove except trying to do what we’ve been doing from day one and that’s to give an honest performance,” Larsen said.
“Every game is different. Chiefs are not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table. We’re expecting a difficult game. We’re not looking too much into their last result against SuperSport because, with the quality they have, they can bounce back at any time.”
Every game is different. Chiefs are not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table.
Chiefs never left Polokwane after their game against SuperSport, while Magesi only returned on Monday from Cape Town, where they drew goalless against Cape Town City on Sunday. Larsen feels this gives Amakhosi the edge.
“We played on Sunday ... we got back to Polokwane at five o’clock on Monday morning. So, we basically had a light session yesterday [on Monday] ... just a regeneration session and today again [yesterday] we rested the boys because Chiefs have been relaxing in Polokwane from Saturday,” he said.
“We had a disadvantage but it’s not an excuse. We are still going to go and fight like we’ve done in every other game. We need to be smart about conserving our energy in these two days we’ve had. Today, we will also have a light session.”
In Miguel’s absence, Given Msimango is expected to partner with Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Chiefs defence tonight, while skipper Yusuf Maart is odds on to start, with Samkelo Zwane in the engine room as they miss Castillo.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga; Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld; Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala.
Larsen cautions Amakhosi 'are not Pirates'
Magesi aim for another big scalp as Chiefs visit
Coach expects a difficult game against Kaizer Chiefs after beating Orlando Pirates in Carling Knockout
Magesi tactician Clinton Larsen has insisted they will have nothing to prove against Kaizer Chiefs after stunning Orlando Pirates, bemoaning the fact that Amakhosi were “well rested”.
Magesi host Chiefs in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
Amakhosi will be without suspended centre-back Inacio Miguel, who has been one of their top players so far this season, and Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five months due to a fractured fibula sustained in their 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United last Saturday.
“Some people would say it was a fluke to beat Pirates [3-2 in the first round of the Carling Knockout a fortnight ago]. Even so, we’ve got absolutely nothing to prove except trying to do what we’ve been doing from day one and that’s to give an honest performance,” Larsen said.
“Every game is different. Chiefs are not Pirates. This is a very strong Kaizer Chiefs team. I believe by the end of the season, they’re going to be near the top of the table. We’re expecting a difficult game. We’re not looking too much into their last result against SuperSport because, with the quality they have, they can bounce back at any time.”
Chiefs never left Polokwane after their game against SuperSport, while Magesi only returned on Monday from Cape Town, where they drew goalless against Cape Town City on Sunday. Larsen feels this gives Amakhosi the edge.
“We played on Sunday ... we got back to Polokwane at five o’clock on Monday morning. So, we basically had a light session yesterday [on Monday] ... just a regeneration session and today again [yesterday] we rested the boys because Chiefs have been relaxing in Polokwane from Saturday,” he said.
“We had a disadvantage but it’s not an excuse. We are still going to go and fight like we’ve done in every other game. We need to be smart about conserving our energy in these two days we’ve had. Today, we will also have a light session.”
In Miguel’s absence, Given Msimango is expected to partner with Rushwin Dortley at the heart of Chiefs defence tonight, while skipper Yusuf Maart is odds on to start, with Samkelo Zwane in the engine room as they miss Castillo.
Fixtures (all 7.30pm)
Wednesday: Arrows v SuperSport, Mpumalanga; Magesi v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba; Sundowns v CPT City, Loftus Versfeld; Royal v Polokwane, Harry Gwala.
Thursday: Stellenbosch v Marumo, Cape Town.
Stephens joins non-regulars in Bafana Afcon squad
Late arrivals to boost Banyana for Lionesses clash
Polokwane inflict shock defeat on Sundowns
Chiefs coach Nabi calls for patience
Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Ten Hag saga anything but dynamic start to Ratcliffe era
Patrice Motsepe says CAF paid nearly R880m in marketing rights settlement
Liverpool’s Jota sidelined until after international break
Spain and Man City’s Rodri wins Ballon d’Or
Salah’s late equaliser rescues Liverpool
Late penalty gives West Ham win over Man United
SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter
Rampant Barcelona, Real primed for Clasico showdown
Man United, Spurs favourites for Europa League, says Mourinho
Riveiro upbeat over Pirates’ flying start to the season
Sundowns tipped to down Royal AM
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.