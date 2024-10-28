Sport / Soccer

Late arrivals to boost Banyana for Lionesses clash

Four foreign-based players bolster ranks for match that sees African and European champions square off in Coventry

28 October 2024 - 16:45
by Marc Strydom
Banyana Banyana forward Hildah Magaia. Picture: ALEXSANDAR DJOROVIC/BACKPAGEPIX/FILE
Banyana Banyana have received some big-name foreign-based reinforcements for Tuesday’s friendly against England in Coventry and will need all the bolstering they can get as they aim to bounce back from a heavy defeat to Denmark.

The match sees the African and European champions square off at Coventry City’s 32,000-seat Coventry Building Society Arena, formerly the Ricoh Arena.

One of the world’s best teams, the Lionesses hold the Euro 2022 title from their 2-1 win at Wembley against Germany in the final. They were 2023 World Cup finalists, where they lost 1-0 to Spain in Sydney.

Last year’s global showpiece saw Banyana take a major step in global football after their maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco in 2022, becoming the first senior team (men or women) to progress past a World Cup group stage. In stepping up to the bigger stage in Australasiacoach Desiree Ellis’ South Africans put behind them a penchant for being only a continental force.

Some of that new confidence will have been punctured by Banyana’s 5-0 defeat against Denmark in Aalborg on Friday. They will hope to avoid further punishment against England.

The arrival of the US-based duo of playmaker Linda Motlhalo (Racing Louisville) and striker Hildah Magaia (Kansas City Current), and Mexico-based striker Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL) and midfielder Sinoxolo Cesane (Mazatlán) will boost Banyana in that aim.

The four could not travel to Denmark due to visa issues.

Magaia, nicknamed “Breadwinner” for her ability to deliver for the national team, sounded confident the late arrivals can provide more steel for Banyana.

“It feels great, it’s been a long time since we’ve been together and I can’t wait to gel with the team and have fun,” she said.

“As a team we are always up for a challenge, we are always up for facing anything that comes our way. Even with this one, we’ll get up and continue doing what we do best. It’s a test for us and we’re willing to take it.”

Magaia expects the clash to be a “high-intensity match, very competitive, physically and psychologically challenging because you have to deal with some duels and a lot of things on the field.

“It’s a game that will require focus from the first until the 90th minute.”

