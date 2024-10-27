Tlou Nkwe of Polokwane City wins the ball from Rushine de Reuck of Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership match at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/PHILIP MAETA
Polokwane inflict shock defeat on Sundowns
Polokwane City produced a businesslike performance to stun Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 in their Premier Soccer League clash in Polokwane on Sunday.
Sundowns lost their first league match of the season and have handed an early advantage to Orlando Pirates, who sit on top of the standings after five rounds of matches.
The Buccaneers have 15 points while the Brazilians are stuck on 12, but the biggest movers of the weekend are Polokwane City, who climbed to fourth spot with 10 points from five outings.
The match looked destined for a share of the spoils but defender Bulelani Nikani beat Denis Onyango with a thunderous shot eight minutes from time.
Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi continued to rotate his star-studded squad as he named a new line-up from the team that beat Royal AM 2-1 at Loftus last week.
The notable absentee was goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams who has travelled to Paris for the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony on Monday at which he is nominated for the Yashin Trophy.
Influential attacker Lucas Ribeiro was suspended. His absence benefited young attacker Siyabonga Mabena, who got his first start of the campaign.
Mabena, who recently has been overtaken in the pecking order by another young attacking player, Kutlwano Letlhaku, was part of an attacking trio that included Iqraam Rayners and Tashreeq Matthews.
City coach Phuti Mohafe went with his tried-and-tested line-up, with Manel Sapunga taking his place between the sticks while Tlou Nkwe, goalscorer Nikani and Tlou Nkwe marshalled the defence.
Manuel Kambala, Rodney Maphangule and Cole Alexandra were tasked with operating the midfield while Hlayisi Chauke and Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis were upfront.
The two teams could not get the better of each other in a first half in which there were few notable chances and the match went to the break with the good crowd yet to celebrate a goal.
Sundowns started the second half on a sour note when they lost Mabena and Matthews with what looked like serious injuries, replaced by Arthur Sales and Kobamelo Kodisang.
City almost opened the scoring after 66 minutes when Appollis delivered a telling cross that was too good for Sundowns’ defenders before it arrived in the path of Chauke, who wasted the opportunity.
By this time City’s tails were up and a few minutes later Matuludi forced a diving save from Onyango with a thunderous shot as they pushed forward for the opening goal. They got it right in the 82nd minute with Nikani’s winner.
