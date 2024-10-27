Late penalty gives West Ham win over Man United

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring West Ham's winner from the penalty spot in the match against Manchester United. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/JUSTIN SETTERFIELD
London — Jarrod Bowen converted a last-gasp penalty to lift West Ham United to a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United in a fluctuating clash between two struggling sides on Sunday.
Crysencio Summerville scored his first goal in a West Ham shirt as they climbed past their visitors to 13th in the table on 11 points after nine games, level with 14th-placed Manchester United.
Bowen netted in the 92nd minute, stepping up to the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review showed Matthijs de Ligt had clipped the leg of Danny Ings.
West Ham were fortunate not to concede in a first half dominated by their northern rivals and were much brighter in the second before Summerville got them on the scoreboard in the 74th minute when he slid in at full stretch to poke home Danny Ings’ scuffed shot.
Seven minutes later, Casemiro silenced the home fans when Diogo Dalot headed across goal from a cross, Joshua Zirkzee helped it on, and the Brazilian midfielder nodded home at the back post.
The travelling supporters’ celebrations were short-lived, however, as the visitors could not hang on for a draw.
Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.
Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counterattack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker’s league goal tally to six this season.
Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.
Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea’s lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.
Crystal Palace beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 thanks to a Jean-Philippe Mateta goal to finally claim their first win of the season and climb out of the relegation zone.
Palace scored at the half-hour mark when Daniel Munoz pinched the ball from Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven and put a cross into the box which was expertly flicked by Eberechi Eze to an unmarked Mateta who fired home.
The home side played with far more intensity than Spurs, who looked a bit fatigued after their Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar three days ago, while the absence of forward Son Heung-min blunted their attack.
Palace could have scored more if not for Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario who made several saves, but it was Oliver Glasner’s side that sealed the three points to move up to 17th while Spurs remain in eighth place.
