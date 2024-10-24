SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo insists revenge will not be on their minds when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), but to correct the mistakes they made during their 4-0 defeat last week against Amakhosi at the same venue.
Chiefs came out tops in the Carling Knockout match last week, and Hlatshwayo says SuperSport know what they did wrong.
The side heads into this fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday to register three successive losses.
“We’ve seen how we conceded the goals and we’ve seen the chances we created with different personnel. I would not say revenge, but no team would like to lose twice to the same opponent in a space of a week,” Hlatshwayo said.
“I didn’t play that game, so I was able to have a view of everything. Sometimes it is good just to sit out and see what the problem is.
“The lessons we took from that game had we taken our chances would have changed the complexion of the game. It changes everything and the transition because we are a team that will come to you. So for us it is to make sure we don’t repeat what happened. It is going to be an interesting game because first, we lost 4-0, but they know that had we taken our chances it would have been a different game.”
Hlatshwayo added they need to have a strong mentality playing against a side they suffered a huge defeat to, as they look to turn it around.
“Obviously with the results we have had, it has not been smooth sailing. Playing both big teams in a space of a week, OK sometimes as players we do want to play those matches and if we win those games it is a different situation.”
SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter
We need to work as a team — Hlatshwayo
