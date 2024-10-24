Sport / Soccer

SuperSport seek to right wrongs of last Amakhosi encounter

We need to work as a team — Hlatshwayo

24 October 2024 - 18:50
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN

SuperSport United defender Thulani Hlatshwayo insists revenge will not be on their minds when they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm), but to correct the mistakes they made during their 4-0 defeat last week against Amakhosi at the same venue.

Chiefs came out tops in the Carling Knockout match last week, and Hlatshwayo says SuperSport know what they did wrong.

The side heads into this fixture after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday to register three successive losses.

“We’ve seen how we conceded the goals and we’ve seen the chances we created with different personnel. I would not say revenge, but no team would like to lose twice to the same opponent in a space of a week,” Hlatshwayo said.

“I didn’t play that game, so I was able to have a view of everything. Sometimes it is good just to sit out and see what the problem is.

“The lessons we took from that game had we taken our chances would have changed the complexion of the game. It changes everything and the transition because we are a team that will come to you. So for us it is to make sure we don’t repeat what happened. It is going to be an interesting game because first, we lost 4-0, but they know that had we taken our chances it would have been a different game.”

Hlatshwayo added they need to have a strong mentality playing against a side they suffered a huge defeat to, as they look to turn it around.

“Obviously with the results we have had, it has not been smooth sailing. Playing both big teams in a space of a week, OK sometimes as players we do want to play those matches and if we win those games it is a different situation.”

Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi

Coach says Sundowns weaknesses add to their depth as a team
Sport
6 hours ago

Stuttering Arsenal need big statement against Liverpool

Besides Arsenal’s heavyweight clash with Liverpool, three other games take place in the capital on Sunday
Sport
6 hours ago

Rampant Barcelona, Real primed for Clasico showdown

Spanish giants’ forwards have been in lethal form though both sides will be without key defenders
Sport
9 hours ago

Man United, Spurs favourites for Europa League, says Mourinho

Fenerbahce manager says English Premier League is on different level
Sport
1 day ago

Riveiro upbeat over Pirates’ flying start to the season

Bucs coach pleased at how his charges bounced back from Carling setback as they aim for fifth consecutive league win
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Lions have reason to purr ahead of Leinster clash
Sport / Rugby
2.
Proteas still in strong position, says Maharaj
Sport / Cricket
3.
Zimbabwe set T20 records against Gambia in ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Rampant Barcelona, Real primed for Clasico ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Why Rabada’s milestone means so much to Ntini
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.