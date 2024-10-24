Rampant Barcelona, Real primed for Clasico showdown

Raphinha celebrates scoring Barca's fourth goal to complete his hat-trick against Bayern Munich. Picture: Reuters
Madrid — Barcelona and Real Madrid are set for a mouth-watering La Liga Clasico on Saturday after convincing Champions League wins over German powerhouses Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.
One day after Real fought back from two goals down to thrash Dortmund 5-2 thanks to a hat-trick by Vinicius Jnr, La Liga leaders Barca ended a near decade-long winless run against Bayern with a 4-1 rout, boosted by three goals from their Brazilian captain Raphinha.
Vinicius and Raphinha have arguably been their teams’ best players this season and look primed to bring a Brazilian storm to Real’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium after they passed their biggest tests of the campaign with emphatic wins in Europe.
Barcelona travel to Madrid sitting on top of La Liga on 27 points, three ahead Real, riding a superb performance from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The attacking trio of has scored 21 of Barca’s 33 La Liga goals this season.
Polish striker Lewandowski has netted 12 league goals in 10 games, double the number of Real’s Kylian Mbappe and Villarreal’s Ayoze Perez who are the league’s joint second-highest scorers.
Teenager Yamal has continued his form from Euro 2024 where he helped Spain lift their fourth European Championship trophy, but Raphinha's all-around performances in manager Hansi Flick’s first season in Spain have stood out.
With nine goals and eight assists in Barca’s 13 games in all competitions, Raphinha was man of the match in his team’s two Champions League wins.
“I never had a player quite like Raphinha,” Flick said after the win over Bayern on Wednesday.
“He’s a great player, he works very well with the team, always gives everything he has and plays with a lot of intensity. He’s very important for us, he deals with pressure very well and he’s in a very good dynamic.”
Flick start
While Barca have been delighted by Flick’s outstanding start with nine wins from 10 La Liga games, Real have been their usual selves under the calm guidance of long-time manager Carlo Ancelotti.
In addition to a near-perfect past season in which they grabbed a La Liga and Champions League double, Ancelotti has led Real to four consecutive Clasico wins, including a 4-1 thrashing of Barca in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals in January and a 3-2 win in La Liga.
Even though Real signed Mbappe in the off season, Vinicius has still been their main player, maintaining the form that made him key to last season’s success and put him in pole position to win the Ballon d’Or award on Monday.
“Vinicius is going to win [the Ballon d’Or] ... he’s extraordinary,” Ancelotti said after Real’s comeback win on Tuesday.
With so much attacking firepower, injuries could play a big role in Saturday’s clash as both teams will be without important players in defence.
Real will miss goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, centreback David Alaba and captain Dani Carvajal as well as forward Rodrygo.
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defender Ronald Araujo will be absent, though Gavi, Frenkie De Jong and Dani Olmo are expected to be available.
