Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is wary of Orlando Pirates this season. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi identified Orlando Pirates as the team that will pose a serious threat to their Premier Soccer League title this season, but their potential weaknesses could be their depth.
Masandawana and the Buccaneers have had an impressive start and are tied on 12 points after winning their opening four matches.
With both teams participating in the CAF Champions League group stages, Mngqithi questioned the Pirates’ squad, suggesting that was where the difference could be in the long run.
“I said it from the beginning, in the launch, that they are the team that’s going to be really pushing us,” he said after his side beat Royal AM 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.
“I hope and pray they do have the depth to carry themselves during the group stages and the league... I think that’s where the separation will take place because I do believe they are a very good team. They tried to rotate the squad [against Magesi in the Carling Knockout], unfortunately it did not work out very well.
“They are a team that will really pose a lot of problems. But I still maintain they are a team that doesn’t do well against small teams. So far they have done well, but let’s continue and see because that’s where I think the championship will be decided.”
Sundowns will travel to the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium to face Polokwane City on Sunday (3pm), and will be without star player Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who got his fourth booking against Royal.
Mngqithi expects a tough fixture, but they have enough capable players to come back with a victory. “Polokwane City is a very complicated team, with a lot of man-to-man marking. But with the time we have, we’ll try to figure out what we need to do,” he said.
“I believe we will have a strong team to play against them, and we are hoping to come back with the three points. It’s not going to be easy, it is a team that works very hard off the ball. It is a team that has very influential players in [Hlayisi] Chauke, [Oswin] Appollis, [Thabang] Matuludi.
“That makes them a team you must worry about as you never know what they might bring to the game. But we must cross that bridge when we get to it.”
Bucs the team to beat this season — Mngqithi
Coach says Sundowns weaknesses add to their depth as a team
