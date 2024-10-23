Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his players during their Betway Premiership match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Seeing his team performing “at a really good level” having won their first four Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches gives Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro great hope for what they can achieve this season.
The Buccaneers started the campaign like a house on fire with their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in Orlando on Tuesday, bringing their tally of wins in the league to four in a row while taking them three points clear at the summit of the PSL.
They already have another trophy, their third successive MTN8, to go with the two Nedbank Cups racked up in Riveiro’s two-and-a-third seasons. Bucs recovered from another Carling Knockout setback — Saturday’s 3-2 opening round loss against Magesi FC — with a strong performance against Gavin Hunt’s battling Matsatsantsa.
Riveiro said his team aimed to make it five wins consecutively when they host AmaZulu at Orlando on Friday (7.30pm).
Those doubts were evident in the number of Bucs supporters who came to support the team in Tuesday’s game, which was smaller than the buoyant showing in previous matches at home this season.
With Evidence Makgopa scoring in the second minute, Pirates had a start that settled their nerves and could have scored a lot more goals if Riveiro’s charges were calmer in front of goals.
Deon Hotto scored a beauty at the death to give Riveiro’s team a deserved 2-0 win against SuperSport, who have been struggling since the start of the season with only one win and a draw in five league matches.
What pleased Riveiro most about the victory was seeing his players fighting for the whole 90 minutes and not giving United an opportunity to steal a point.
Riveiro upbeat over Pirates’ flying start to the season
Bucs coach pleased at how his charges bounced back from Carling setback as they aim for fifth consecutive league win
Seeing his team performing “at a really good level” having won their first four Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches gives Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro great hope for what they can achieve this season.
The Buccaneers started the campaign like a house on fire with their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in Orlando on Tuesday, bringing their tally of wins in the league to four in a row while taking them three points clear at the summit of the PSL.
They already have another trophy, their third successive MTN8, to go with the two Nedbank Cups racked up in Riveiro’s two-and-a-third seasons. Bucs recovered from another Carling Knockout setback — Saturday’s 3-2 opening round loss against Magesi FC — with a strong performance against Gavin Hunt’s battling Matsatsantsa.
Riveiro said his team aimed to make it five wins consecutively when they host AmaZulu at Orlando on Friday (7.30pm).
“If the four victories in a row is expected or not, it doesn’t matter. We were working hard to make it possible,” the coach said.
“That’s what we do. So far in the league we’re doing a good job. The guys are performing at a really good level.
“Tonight [Tuesday], in defence especially, the team was really good. It’s about working for it rather than expecting victories. That’s part of the job that’s been good with the group so far.”
There were fears Pirates might ruin their good start in the league if they allow themselves to be deflated by their defeat against top-flight rookies Magesi in Orlando on Saturday.
Those doubts were evident in the number of Bucs supporters who came to support the team in Tuesday’s game, which was smaller than the buoyant showing in previous matches at home this season.
With Evidence Makgopa scoring in the second minute, Pirates had a start that settled their nerves and could have scored a lot more goals if Riveiro’s charges were calmer in front of goals.
Deon Hotto scored a beauty at the death to give Riveiro’s team a deserved 2-0 win against SuperSport, who have been struggling since the start of the season with only one win and a draw in five league matches.
What pleased Riveiro most about the victory was seeing his players fighting for the whole 90 minutes and not giving United an opportunity to steal a point.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Orlando braced for battle of the wounded
Sundowns tipped to down Royal AM
Chiefs get tough draw against SuperSport
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.