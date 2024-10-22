Wood’s winner for Forest piles misery on poor Palace

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood celebrates scoring the winner against Crystal Palace. Picture: CARL RECINE/GETTY IMAGES
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood profited from an error by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson to give his side a 1-0 Premier League win on Monday that leaves the visitors still without a victory this campaign.
Forest led 20 minutes into the second half when Wood’s low strike from 23 metres beat Henderson at his near post after the goalkeeper only managed to get weak hand to the ball as it squirmed past him and into the net.
Palace twice hit the woodwork but created few chances in a game that pitted the second-best defence in the league against its worst attack. The London club have scored just five goals in their eight games to date.
Forest, who were without manager Nuno Espirito Santo while he serves a touchline ban, rose to eighth place in the table with 13 points from their eight matches. Palace languish in 18th with just three points.
“I was just trying to hit the target, I had a few chances in the first half that didn’t go my way,” Wood said of his goal. “It’s important we keep going and keep looking forward. We have a big game on Friday [at Leicester City].”
The victory is Forest’s first at home in eight matches in all competitions dating back to April, while Palace have failed to win one of their first eight games of the season for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.
Crystal Palace's Will Hughes in action with Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson at the City Ground, Nottingham, Britain, October 21 2024. Picture: ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS
A mazy run from Forest’s Elliot Anderson took him past four defenders in the box but his shot was not strong enough to beat Henderson.
At the other end, Eddie Nketiah unleashed a shot from 23m that struck the outside of the post.
Forest midfielder Ryan Yates saw his looping header come back off the woodwork, while Wood could not steer a superb Callum Hudson-Odoi cross into the goal after a tame connection a few metres out.
Henderson’s error allowed Forest to take the lead before Eberechi Eze forced a superb save from Matz Sels when his swerving 27m strike was pushed onto the crossbar by the Palace keeper.
“I can’t fault anyone,” Palace defender Marc Guehi said. “Everyone put effort into that game. At the moment nothing’s going for us. We have to go back, keep working and stick together.
“We’re creating chances but any slight mistake gets punished. You have to keep fighting to get better.”
Wood’s winner for Forest piles misery on poor Palace
Win takes Nottingham side to 10th in Premier League while Crystal Palace languish in 18th spot
Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood profited from an error by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson to give his side a 1-0 Premier League win on Monday that leaves the visitors still without a victory this campaign.
Forest led 20 minutes into the second half when Wood’s low strike from 23 metres beat Henderson at his near post after the goalkeeper only managed to get weak hand to the ball as it squirmed past him and into the net.
Palace twice hit the woodwork but created few chances in a game that pitted the second-best defence in the league against its worst attack. The London club have scored just five goals in their eight games to date.
Forest, who were without manager Nuno Espirito Santo while he serves a touchline ban, rose to eighth place in the table with 13 points from their eight matches. Palace languish in 18th with just three points.
“I was just trying to hit the target, I had a few chances in the first half that didn’t go my way,” Wood said of his goal. “It’s important we keep going and keep looking forward. We have a big game on Friday [at Leicester City].”
The victory is Forest’s first at home in eight matches in all competitions dating back to April, while Palace have failed to win one of their first eight games of the season for the first time since the 1992-93 campaign.
A mazy run from Forest’s Elliot Anderson took him past four defenders in the box but his shot was not strong enough to beat Henderson.
At the other end, Eddie Nketiah unleashed a shot from 23m that struck the outside of the post.
Forest midfielder Ryan Yates saw his looping header come back off the woodwork, while Wood could not steer a superb Callum Hudson-Odoi cross into the goal after a tame connection a few metres out.
Henderson’s error allowed Forest to take the lead before Eberechi Eze forced a superb save from Matz Sels when his swerving 27m strike was pushed onto the crossbar by the Palace keeper.
“I can’t fault anyone,” Palace defender Marc Guehi said. “Everyone put effort into that game. At the moment nothing’s going for us. We have to go back, keep working and stick together.
“We’re creating chances but any slight mistake gets punished. You have to keep fighting to get better.”
Reuters
Liverpool go top after Jones goal sinks Chelsea
Stones’ late show earns Man City win at Wolves
KEVIN MCCALLUM: England true to Teutonic roots in appointing Tuchel
Bayern bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.