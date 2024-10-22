Sundowns tipped to down Royal AM

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal during the Carling Knockout last 16 match against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 19 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns may be overwhelming favourites for a win against Premier Soccer League strugglers Royal AM on Wednesday (Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 7.30pm), but Downs midfielder Lebohang Maboe expects Royal to put up a fight.
The reigning champions have been rampant recently, scoring eight goals and conceding two in the league, while they thumped Golden Arrows 5-0 in the Carling Knockout last 16 on Saturday.
Sundowns head into the game on the back of six successive victories. Their last defeat was to Stellenbosch in the MTN8 in September.
They have recovered from a slow start as they have netted 21 goals, but Maboe is convinced Royal will be no pushover.
“I’m expecting a big fight, they are a team that hasn’t been doing well,” Maboe said.
“And as we know any team that comes against us will be willing to sweat blood. They are not a team that looks to play a lot from the back. They play a lot from the second ball and if we can manage the second ball, I think we have a greater chance of winning the game.”
Royal have not had the best start drawing all four games in the league, before losing 0-3 to Cape Town City in the Carling Knockout last Friday.
Maboe feels they will sit back and hope to catch them on a counter. “I think they won’t be as adventurous as other teams have been against us,” he said.
“I don’t think it will give us a challenge, we have a great squad. We have players that can break down any defence on any given day.”
In Wednesday’s other game Chippa United welcome Stellenbosch to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Fixtures
Wednesday: Sundowns vs Royal, Loftus Versfeld (7.30pm); Chippa vs Stellenbosch, Nelson Mandela Bay (7.30pm)
Friday: Pirates vs AmaZulu, Orlando (7.30pm)
Saturday: Royal vs Sekhukhune, Harry Gwala, (3pm); Gallants vs Galaxy, Free State (3pm); Bay vs Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm); SuperSport vs Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa vs Arrows, Nelson Mandela Bay (8pm)
Sunday: Polokwane vs Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); CPT City vs Magesi, Athlone (3pm).
Sundowns tipped to down Royal AM
Midfielder Lebohang Maboe says strugglers Royal will be no pushover
Orlando braced for battle of the wounded
Nabi dedicates cup victory to Kaizer Motaung
On-fire Kaizer Chiefs march into quarterfinals
