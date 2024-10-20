Sport / Soccer

Stones’ late show earns Man City win at Wolves

20 October 2024 - 18:32
by Andrew Cawthorne
Manchester City's John Stones scores their second goal. Picture: JASON CAIRNDUFF/ACTION IMAGES via REUTERS
Wolverhampton — Manchester City defender John Stones headed a controversial stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday that took them top of the Premier League and set a club record of 31 league games unbeaten.

Champions City dominated possession from start to finish at Molineux, but were shocked in the seventh minute when a perfect cross from Nelson Semedo was met with a composed close-range finish by Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Semedo missed a glorious chance to put Wolves further ahead in a one-on-one that Ederson saved, before City defender Josko Gvardiol picked up the ball in space and curled a beautiful shot past Jose Sa for a deserved 33rd-minute equaliser.

Stones’ late goal from a corner went to a video assistant refereee (VAR) check for a possible offside by Bernardo Silva in front of the goalkeeper, but it was allowed — to the delight of their manager Pep Guardiola and travelling fans.

“I’m really pleased to win in that fashion and get on the scoresheet again,” said Stones, who also scored a late equaliser against Arsenal in September.

“It was a tough game. I’ve got to give credit to Wolves, how they stopped us creating chances, made it difficult for us in the final third,” he added.

Bottom on one point and without a win this season, Wolves are staring at a battle against relegation unless they can start picking up wins.

Their manager Gary O’Neil was furious at the end of the game, after his team had defended valiantly against City, who enjoyed three quarters of possession.

Referee Chris Kavanagh initially disallowed Stones’ goal, believing Silva had blocked goalkeeper Sa’s line of vision, but VAR deemed that was not the case.

When Kavanagh saw footage at the side of the pitch, he overturned the decision, bringing boos ringing round the ground from the home fans.

Reuters

KEVIN MCCALLUM: England true to Teutonic roots in appointing Tuchel

Choosing the new coach has elicited the fury of the Daily Mail and the singers of ‘God Save Our (German) King’
Sport
2 days ago

Bayern bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger

A slip-up against VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see Bayern overhauled at the top
Sport
3 days ago

Time to put second star on England shirt, says Tuchel

England’s new boss to focus solely on the 2026 World Cup
Sport
4 days ago

Zwane injury a huge blow for Bafana and Sundowns

Midfielder suffers achilles injury that may need at least four months to heal, says coach Hugo Broos
Sport
4 days ago
