Sport / Soccer

On-fire Kaizer Chiefs march into quarterfinals

20 October 2024 - 14:28
by SPORT REPORTER
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Ranga Chivaviro of Kazier Chiefs celebrates after scoring with team mates during Carling Knockout, Last 16 match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 19, 2024. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES
Ranga Chivaviro of Kazier Chiefs celebrates after scoring with team mates during Carling Knockout, Last 16 match against SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 19, 2024. Picture: PHILIP MAETA/GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of putting an end to their nine season trophy drought remain alive after Amakhosi convincingly beat SuperSport United to proceed to the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals.

The Nasreddine Nabi-coached side claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over SuperSport at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

Chiefs’ goals came from Gaston Sirino, Yusuf Maart, Ranga Chivaviro, who could have easily scored a hat-trick had he been more clinical, and Ashley du Preez.

The Soweto giants were quite dominant while the opponents from Tshwane also tried their best.

Amakhosi went to the break leading 1-0 and came back with more strength to wrap up the clash in front of a lively crowd in Limpopo.

Playmaker Sirino, who was a doubt for the clash, was quite influential, scoring the opener and setting up Maart for the second goal. Sirino was voted by the fans to be the man of the match and walked away with R100,000.

Chiefs could have headed to the halftime break with a more substantial lead, but Wandile Duba was denied by the woodwork, while Chivaviro missed a one-on-one opportunity also in the first stanza.

After he squandered most of the goalscoring opportunities, Chivaviro finally found the back of the net on 73 minutes after being set up by the young Duba.

SuperSport’s slim chances of bouncing back diminished when 24-year-old Gape Moralo was sent off after a second booking on 78 minutes.

Du Preez, who came on for Chivaviro, ensured an emphatic victory for the Glamour boys when he scored during the referee's optional time.

Chiefs join Mamelodi Sundowns, Magesi FC, Marumo Gallants, Cape Town City and defending champions Stellenbosch FC in the last eight of the tournament.

KEVIN MCCALLUM: England true to Teutonic roots in appointing Tuchel

Choosing the new coach has elicited the fury of the Daily Mail and the singers of ‘God Save Our (German) King’
Sport
2 days ago

Bayern bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger

A slip-up against VfB Stuttgart in the league on Saturday could see Bayern overhauled at the top
Sport
3 days ago

Time to put second star on England shirt, says Tuchel

England’s new boss to focus solely on the 2026 World Cup
Sport
4 days ago

Zwane injury a huge blow for Bafana and Sundowns

Midfielder suffers achilles injury that may need at least four months to heal, says coach Hugo Broos
Sport
4 days ago

Tuchel’s mission is to deliver a trophy, says Shearer

Former Chelsea manager becomes England’s third foreign head coach
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: England true to Teutonic roots in ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Siblings shine in world canoe ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
On-fire Kaizer Chiefs march into quarterfinals
Sport / Soccer
4.
SA teams on a mission as United Rugby ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
League next target for Riveiro after making ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Nabi aims to end Chiefs’ trophy drought

Sport / Soccer

Hosts Liverpool face first big test in Chelsea as Premier League resumes

Sport / Soccer

KEVIN MCCALLUM: England true to Teutonic roots in appointing Tuchel

Sport / Soccer

Bayern bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger

Sport / Soccer

Time to put second star on England shirt, says Tuchel

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.