Hosts Liverpool face first big test in Chelsea as Premier League resumes

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has enjoyed an excellent start since taking charge at Anfield. Picture: REUTERS
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his tenure at Anfield but has been measured in his response as he says they have yet to face a top side. That is all about to change with the visit of in-form Chelsea on Sunday.
Dutchman Slot, the first Liverpool manager to win nine of his first 10 games in charge, must now steer the leaders through a tough schedule, with a gruelling run of 12 games in three competitions over the next six weeks that could go a long way to shaping their season.
Liverpool have 18 points after seven games, having scored 13 goals and conceded two, to stand a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, while Chelsea are fourth on 14.
“I looked at the league table and ‘OK, which teams did we face until now and in which position are they? Are they in the top half or the bottom?’” Slot said of his side’s schedule so far.
“There are a lot of difficult teams we still have to face ... let’s see where we are then when it comes to conceding goals because maybe the fixture schedule has been ‘nice’ to us when you see the league table.”
Chelsea have won all three of their league games on the road this season by a combined score of 10-2.
Liverpool’s gruelling stretch of matches, which includes a trip to Arsenal on October 27 and the visit of Manchester City on December 1, is lousy timing considering first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is expected to miss most of them.
The Brazilian has a hamstring injury and could be sidelined until the league game at Southampton on November 24.
Slot, however, is confident his No 2, Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, can fill in seamlessly.
“Alisson is our clear No 1,” the 46-year-old Dutchman said. "[He is] the best goalkeeper in the world so it’s always a blow when he gets injured. But in almost every position we have a second option that is also really good. Caoimhin Kelleher has already shown that.”
In another must-see game, Manchester United host Brentford amid continued speculation regarding the future of manager Erik ten Hag. Many thought the beleaguered Dutchman might not last beyond the international break, with his team languishing in 14th place.
United did, however, bounce back from a horrible 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford to draw 0-0 at high-flying Aston Villa to give him some respite before the break.
Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Saturday with questions about the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who started England’s Nations League game against Greece on Thursday but suffered a hamstring injury and was substituted early in the second half.
The winger travelled back to London for further assessment, missing England’s game away to Finland on Sunday.
Manchester City hope to have Kevin De Bruyne back for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after having the midfielder sidelined with a hamstring problem for the past month.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said the injury was “not a big issue”, though De Bruyne didn’t feature in Belgium’s Nations League games after asking not to be called up.
At the other end of the table, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are still without a league win this season. Ipswich have the best chance of ending that streak on Saturday when they host Everton, who are a point above them.
Hosts Liverpool face first big test in Chelsea as Premier League resumes
League leaders face tough run of 12 games in three competitions over the next 6 weeks that could shape their season
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has enjoyed a record-breaking start to his tenure at Anfield but has been measured in his response as he says they have yet to face a top side. That is all about to change with the visit of in-form Chelsea on Sunday.
Dutchman Slot, the first Liverpool manager to win nine of his first 10 games in charge, must now steer the leaders through a tough schedule, with a gruelling run of 12 games in three competitions over the next six weeks that could go a long way to shaping their season.
Liverpool have 18 points after seven games, having scored 13 goals and conceded two, to stand a point ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal, while Chelsea are fourth on 14.
“I looked at the league table and ‘OK, which teams did we face until now and in which position are they? Are they in the top half or the bottom?’” Slot said of his side’s schedule so far.
“There are a lot of difficult teams we still have to face ... let’s see where we are then when it comes to conceding goals because maybe the fixture schedule has been ‘nice’ to us when you see the league table.”
Chelsea have won all three of their league games on the road this season by a combined score of 10-2.
Liverpool’s gruelling stretch of matches, which includes a trip to Arsenal on October 27 and the visit of Manchester City on December 1, is lousy timing considering first-choice goalkeeper Alisson is expected to miss most of them.
The Brazilian has a hamstring injury and could be sidelined until the league game at Southampton on November 24.
Slot, however, is confident his No 2, Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher, can fill in seamlessly.
“Alisson is our clear No 1,” the 46-year-old Dutchman said. "[He is] the best goalkeeper in the world so it’s always a blow when he gets injured. But in almost every position we have a second option that is also really good. Caoimhin Kelleher has already shown that.”
In another must-see game, Manchester United host Brentford amid continued speculation regarding the future of manager Erik ten Hag. Many thought the beleaguered Dutchman might not last beyond the international break, with his team languishing in 14th place.
United did, however, bounce back from a horrible 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford to draw 0-0 at high-flying Aston Villa to give him some respite before the break.
Arsenal visit Bournemouth on Saturday with questions about the fitness of Bukayo Saka, who started England’s Nations League game against Greece on Thursday but suffered a hamstring injury and was substituted early in the second half.
The winger travelled back to London for further assessment, missing England’s game away to Finland on Sunday.
Manchester City hope to have Kevin De Bruyne back for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday after having the midfielder sidelined with a hamstring problem for the past month.
Manager Pep Guardiola has said the injury was “not a big issue”, though De Bruyne didn’t feature in Belgium’s Nations League games after asking not to be called up.
At the other end of the table, Ipswich Town, Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are still without a league win this season. Ipswich have the best chance of ending that streak on Saturday when they host Everton, who are a point above them.
Reuters
Alex Ferguson to leave Man United ambassador role
Liverpool’s Konate says he would support player strike
Focus on Ten Hag as Villa hold under-fire Man U to draw
Ten Hag says ‘on same page’ as Man United owners
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Nabi aims to end Chiefs’ trophy drought
Bayern bosses pleased with attacking style but top spot in danger
Time to put second star on England shirt, says Tuchel
Bafana held in Congo on cusp of qualifying
Alex Ferguson to leave Man United ambassador role
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.