Time to put second star on England shirt, says Tuchel

FA’s appointment of Thomas Tuchel raises questions

16 October 2024 - 17:53
by MARTYN HERMAN
New England manager Thomas Tuchel faces the media at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images
London — England head coach Thomas Tuchel strode confidently in to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday with a single-minded vision to win the 2026 World Cup for the success-starved soccer nation.

A whirlwind week has seen the 51-year-old German sign an 18-month contract to lead England to the tournament being played in the US, Canada and Mexico.

At a packed news conference, the former Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach borrowed a quote from Brazilian great Pele to describe his excitement at becoming only the third foreign coach to lead England.

“I’m, of course, obviously very excited and honoured to be here today as a new head coach of England,” said Tuchel, who will take up his new role in January.

“I just had the chance to read a quote from Pele ... who said that Wembley is the heart, the capital and the cathedral of football and I think he was absolutely right.”

England, however, have not won the World Cup, or any other major trophy, since 1966 and Tuchel said it was time to capitalise on one of the best squads since that 1966 team.

“I understood very quickly that it’s a big job,” Tuchel said. “Once I made a time frame up in my mind from January to the World Cup, I felt already excited that it suited my passion, to strive to push this group of players.

“To be part of this federation with such a strong record in the last tournaments to push it over the line and to try to put a second star on the shirt,” he added in reference to the convention of international teams wearing shirts bearing the number of stars to match their World Cup triumphs.

Mark Bullingham, the Football Association’s (FA’s) CEO, said about 10 candidates had been interviewed for the job but Tuchel had a clear vision that would give a highly rated squad the best chance of winning the World Cup.

After eight years under Englishman Gareth Southgate, in which England reached a World Cup semifinal and two European Championship finals, the choice of Tuchel has raised questions about why another English coach was not appointed.

Tuchel, who was asked one question in German, said he had not made a decision on whether he would sing the national anthem, but had a message for critics of his appointment.

“I’m sorry, I just have a German passport but the supporters felt my passion for the English Premier League, my passion for the country, how I love to live here,” Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, said.

“Hopefully, I can convince them and show them and prove to them that I’m proud to be the English manager, I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country and the target for the next 18 months is nothing else.

“Everyone can be assured that we will do it with passion and with emotions and we will try to install values and principles and rules as quickly as possible to make the dream come true.”

Tuchel, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, said the relatively short 18-month contract was streamlined and allowed him to focus solely on the World Cup.

“It’s 18 months and then we agreed to sit together and then we see. I have good experience with 18 months personally,” said Tuchel, who was sacked after a similar period by Chelsea and lasted only one full season at Bayern Munich.

“I think it’s a good time frame because it will help us to focus. We are here to work on the best possible outcome for the World Cup and then let's see whatever comes.”

Reuters

Zwane injury a huge blow for Bafana and Sundowns

Midfielder suffers achilles injury that may need at least four months to heal, says coach Hugo Broos
Sport
11 hours ago

Tuchel’s mission is to deliver a trophy, says Shearer

Former Chelsea manager becomes England’s third foreign head coach
Sport
11 hours ago

England sign former Chelsea head coach Tuchel as manager

The German is set to become the third foreign manager of the men’s team
Sport
1 day ago

Mane seals Afcon spot for Senegal but Ghana face elimination

SOCCER-AFRICA/ (PIX):Soccer-Mane seals Senegal finals place but Ghana face uphill battle
Sport
1 day ago
