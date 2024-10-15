Sport / Soccer

England sign former Chelsea head coach Tuchel as manager

The German is set to become the third foreign manager of the men’s team

15 October 2024 - 21:20
by Simon Jennings
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thomas Tuchel. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN GETTY IMAGES
Thomas Tuchel. Picture: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN GETTY IMAGES

London — Former Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has signed a contract to become the new England manager, Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday.

The German is set to become the third foreign manager to take charge of the England men’s team, after Sweden’s Sven-Goran Eriksson and Italian Fabio Capello.

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, will replace interim boss Lee Carsley three months after Gareth Southgate resigned after England’s defeat by Spain in the European Championship final in July.

The 51-year-old Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season after the German giants finished third in the Bundesliga, behind Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart.

England’s Football Association is holding a news conference at Wembley on Wednesday with CEO Mark Bullingham.

Tuchel built his reputation as a forward-thinking tactician in the Bundesliga after taking over from Juergen Klopp at Mainz 05 in 2009.

When Klopp left Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 campaign, Tuchel also replaced him there, leading the team to German Cup success in 2017.

He joined Paris St Germain the next year, replacing Unai Emery and winning consecutive French league titles. Tuchel also took PSG to their first Champions League final in 2020, which they lost to Bayern, before leaving for Chelsea.

Taking over the England national team represents a new challenge for the German, who will be tasked with delivering a first major trophy since England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

Reuters

Bafana held in Congo on cusp of qualifying

Win would have ensured national team joins teams that have qualified for Afcon with two games to spare
Sport
2 hours ago

Alex Ferguson to leave Man United ambassador role

Ferguson signed an agreement with United in 2013 to be a club ambassador, receiving £2.16m a year
Sport
8 hours ago

Motivated Belgium target rare win over France

Belgium trail pool leaders Italy by three points and second-placed France by two at the midway point in the group
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEIL MANTHORP: Test cricket ups the octane ante, ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Alex Ferguson to leave Man United ambassador role
Sport / Soccer
3.
‘The Truth’ Cafu crowned new WBO champion
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Stranded Nigeria team boycott Libya Afcon ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Tour great Cavendish to swap bike for running ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Liverpool’s Konate says he would support player strike

Sport / Soccer

Focus on Ten Hag as Villa hold under-fire Man U to draw

Sport / Soccer

Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.