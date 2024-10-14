Sport / Soccer

Stranded Nigeria team boycott Libya Afcon qualifier

14 October 2024 - 18:07
by Nick Said
William Troost-Ekong, captain of Nigeria. Picture: VISIONHAUS/GETTY IMAGES
Nigeria have pulled out of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Libya and were heading home on Monday, their captain William Troost-Ekong said, in protest at being diverted and abandoned for hours in an airport far from the match venue.

The Super Eagles are due to play hosts Libya in the city of Benghazi, where they had hoped to seal a qualification berth for the finals in Morocco in 2025.

But after being stranded for more than 16 hours at an airport about 250km away from their intended destination, the Nigeria players said they will not fulfil the fixture.

“As the captain, together with the team, we have decided that we will not play this game,” Troost-Ekong said on X. “Apparently our plane is being fuelled as we speak and we should be leaving to Nigeria shortly.”

The Nigeria Football Federation said that as the team’s charter flight was descending to Benghazi, it was diverted to Al Abraq International Airport with no alternative transport offered.

Reuters has asked the Confederation of African Football for comment.

The Libyan Football Federation said the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional,” it said, adding that disruptions can occur from routine air traffic protocols, security checks or other logistical challenges.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”

Nigeria striker Victor Boniface complained he had been stuck at the airport for almost 13 hours with no food, wi-fi or place to sleep. “Africa, we can do better,” he said on X.

It is unclear what will happen to the points from the game with the matter likely to be referred to CAF’s disciplinary board.

Nigeria beat Libya 1-0 in the reverse fixture in Uyo on Friday thanks to a late goal from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, taking them to seven points from three games in their group.

Benin have six points, Rwanda two and Libya one. The top two teams in each group advance to the 24-team finals.

Reuters

