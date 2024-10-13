Bvuma the hero as wasteful Chiefs lift Cufa trophy

Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs in Johannesburg, October 10 2024. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
Kaizer Chiefs’ lack of striking depth came to the fore as they failed to put away chances, especially their only experienced No 9 Ranga Chivaviro, with the Amakhosi needing penalties to outwit Marumo Gallants in the Cufa Cup.
Bruce Bvuma saved two penalties from Mpho Chabatsane and Xola Mlambo to ensure Chiefs won 4-3 in the shoot-out at Free State Stadium on Sunday. But Amakhosi squandered so many chances, and could have won in normal time if they had that cutting edge up front. Instead, the tie finished 0-0.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi used the game to try out new combinations such as Inácio Miguel and Given Msimango at the heart of defence.
Perhaps Marumo saying they were “unable to confirm their participation in this game due to a contractual dispute with the organiser” late Saturday night played a role in the friendly attracting a small crowd.
On Sunday morning, Marumo said in a statement the game was going ahead as planned. It is believed a dispute regarding Gallants’ appearance fee was eventually resolved.
The game was played in sweltering heat with the kickoff temperature hovering at 34°C, compelling two water breaks in the first half, where Chiefs were superior. Bvuma and centre-back Msimango were the only two players in the Chiefs starting XI that had not started any official game this season.
Fiacre Ntwari and Rushwin Dortley were away on international duty with Rwanda and Bafana Bafana, respectively, so Bvuma and Msimango were given a rare nod. Samkelo Zwane started as Edson Castillo was also away with Venezuela on an international assignment.
Conversely, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had several fringe players in their starting XI with Masindi Nemtajela and Edson Khumalo among those who rarely start.
Chiefs were forced into an early substitution when Christian Saile pulled his hamstring unchallenged. Mfundo Vilakazi replaced him in the 32nd minute. Chiefs created three clear chances in the first half but Wandile Duba, Chivaviro and Mduduzi Shabalala could not bury any of them.
Chivaviro also wasted a few half chances in the second half until he was substituted for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, whom Nabi had not used in any official game before, early in the second stanza.
Bvuma made a splendid save in the 20th minute when he used his legs to divert Siyabulela Shai’s effort.
Marumo finally show up after uncertainty over friendly match
Bvuma the hero as wasteful Chiefs lift Cufa trophy
Chiefs win 4-3 in shoot-out against Marumo Gallants
