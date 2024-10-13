Burkina Faso become first team to qualify for 2025 Afcon

The JSE all share gained 0.89%, boosted by banks
The key to unlocking potential is continued reform, particularly in areas such as logistics and infrastructure, where bottlenecks still exist
Bulk water utility Rand Water has implored municipalities to take swift action to avoid a disaster
Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reflect on key achievements of the GNU’s first 100 days
Growing European interest in SA real estate
Business Day Spotlight speaks to Shamal Ramesar, head of research at the Drinks Federation of SA
IDF strikes shake peacekeepers’ main base, prompting condemnation from UN and West
Bafana will meet team from Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday with concerns over Lyle Foster’s fitness
Toyota last entered F1 in 2002 but withdrew in 2009 having not won a race
Burkina Faso became the first qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.
A goal from Mohamed Konate and former Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore’s penalty took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured they will not finish outside the top two.
Senegal are in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if they win away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi have three points from four games and Malawi none from three.
The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from December 21 next year to Jan. 18, 2026, bar Morocco's Group B where one other team will qualify.
Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section.
Reuters
