Burkina Faso become first team to qualify for 2025 Afcon

Stallions beat Burundi 2-0 in Burundi on Sunday

13 October 2024 - 22:33
by Nick Said
Picture: 123RF / SOMKKU9KANOKWAN
Burkina Faso became the first qualifiers for the 2025 African Cup of Nations, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

A goal from Mohamed Konate and former Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore’s penalty took the Burkinabe to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured they will not finish outside the top two.

Senegal are in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if they win away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi have three points from four games and Malawi none from three.

The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from December 21 next year to Jan. 18, 2026, bar Morocco's Group B where one other team will qualify.

Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section.

Reuters 

Broos prepares for Congolese revenge

Bafana will meet team from Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday with concerns over Lyle Foster’s fitness
Sport
11 hours ago

Chiefs’ Bvuma shrugs off notion that Rwandan keeper Ntwari blocks his Bafana chances

Bruce Bvuma says it’s up to him to be selected for the national side and plays down idea of banning foreign goalkeepers
Sport
3 days ago

Bafana coach Broos has a keen eye on Kwayiba

Motherwell-born Sinoxolo Kwayiba joins squad for Afcon match with Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha on Friday
Sport
4 days ago
