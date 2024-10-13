Broos prepares for Congolese revenge

Lyle Foster is in a race to be fit for Bafana’s return match against Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos knows Republic of Congo will be out to avenge their 5-0 defeat in Gqeberha when the teams meet again for the return fixture in Brazzaville on Tuesday (6pm).
Broos said he wanted his troops to reproduce Friday’s performance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Victory on Tuesday would see the team qualify for Morocco 2025 ahead of November’s trip to Uganda, with whom they are tied on seven points after three matches.
But he remains wary of the wounded Congo-Brazzaville.
“This team will want revenge because they lost 5-0. I also think there will be pressure on the Congo players. We will have to be prepared for that and be ready for what should be a difficult game,” Broos said.
His counterpart, head coach Isaac Ngata, is demanding an improved performance at home. Ngata said the squad must ignore problems within their federation and come up with a swift retaliation strategy to defeat Bafana at Stade Alphonse Massemba-Débat.
Ngata attributed the team’s embarrassing loss to a lack of psychological preparedness.
The Congolese entourage arrived in SA on Thursday, which Ngata thought was far from perfect. He said they had only one training session in their home country before arriving and spent the majority of their afternoon before the kickoff on Friday doing video analysis.
Reports emerged last week that the Congolese Football Federation (Fecofoot) was in trouble. The team announcement to play against Bafana Bafana was also delayed. This was after the government, through military forces, removed Fecofoot staff from their offices.
“We had one big training during the week in Congo before coming to SA.
“We did not lose the game on Saturday because of our tactical approach, but it was mental,” Ngata said.
“We did not have the spirit we were expecting to have. On the field, the players were not high, they were weak mentally. And a big team like SA took advantage of that. At home, things will have to be different. In front of our fans, we will have to perform,” he said.
Bafana Bafana will be sweating on the fitness of one of Friday’s goal scorers, striker Lyle Foster, after he was stretchered off after colliding with Congo goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.
Broos said the injury was muscle-related and not as severe as initially feared, leaving open the possibility that the 24-year-old Burnley striker could still feature in the away leg.
But if not, Broos said Mamelodi Sundowns’ Iqraam Rayners would will fill in for Foster.
“We will see what it will be like for Tuesday, and let’s hope our medical team has some magic hands so that he can recover. He had a knock on his leg, so it’s not bad. But on the other side, it’s the muscle so he can’t walk.
“We don’t have much time until Brazzaville but it’s possible. Let’s see what happens with Lyle in the next days. If we have to change, I can tell you now I have full confidence in Iqraam. That guy, when he has to play on Tuesday, he will be ready, I am sure,” he said.
Broos said the synthetic pitch in Brazzaville was also among his concerns.
Bafana have had their fair share of bad experiences with poor artificial pitches on their travels on the continent. They suffered a shocking 2-0 Fifa World Cup qualifier loss to Rwanda in November 2023 and in September they were faced with a similar pitch during their Afcon qualifier against South Sudan in Juba, but they successfully managed to negotiate a 3-2 win.
“My only concern is the pitch there because it is synthetic,” Broos said. “If the pitch is like the one in South Sudan, then we can’t complain because we should be able to play good football on it. But if the pitch is not good, it will be more of fighting football.”
