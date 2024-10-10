Return of captain Williams a boost for Broos

Ronwen Williams during the Bafana Bafana practise session at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/RICHARD HUGGARD
Bafana Bafana will chase a key win in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers when they host Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday (kickoff 7pm).
SA got their qualification campaign off to a solid start by claiming four points from their first two matches, at home to Uganda (2-2) and away to South Sudan (3-2 win), though both results relied on last-gasp goals from substitute Thalente Mbatha.
Bafana are tied at the top of Group K with Uganda, though Congo are just one point behind after a 1-0 home win over South Sudan and 2-0 loss away to the Cranes.
SA coach Hugo Broos will welcome back captain and first-choice goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, though gifted attacker Percy Tau has been omitted from the squad due to personal reasons.
“I’m happy that Ronwen is back. He’s the one that talks a lot and hands out advice to the players,” Broos said.
“We saw what happened in his absence, but it will be much better now that he is back.
“He is a fantastic goalkeeper. Appointing him captain was one of the best decisions I made.
“Look now, Ronwen is a nominee for the Ballon d’Or awards. It’s never happened to an Africa-born player from an African club before.”
In head-to-head stats, SA and Congo have met in 11 matches since 1992.
Bafana Bafana will have to look out for Congo’s key players, Chandrel Massanga,Morgan Poaty and Bryan Passi.
Utility central midfielder Massanga is on the books of Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor.
The 27-year-old scored Congo’s solitary goal that helped them beat South Sudan in their opener of these 2025 Afcon qualifiers early in September.
Massanga may have just 10 cape for the Diables Rouges, but he has been one of their best players in recent times.
Poaty, a left-back, was born in France and represented that nation at youth level until he switched allegiances in 2021.
The defender, who was born to a Congolese mother and French father, is one of a few technically gifted defenders in the side, thanks to his youth development at Montpellier.
Poaty plays for Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland.
At 1.89m tall, centre-back Passi has proven to be one of the most difficult defenders to beat in the air.
Passi, who was also born in France to a Congolese father, plays for Portuguese second-tier side CD Mafra.
Congo have always been a troubled team and by 2pm on Thursday they shockingly had not landed in SA for Friday’s game.
In June, Congo refused to travel to Kinshasa, the capital city of neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, for their home World Cup qualifier against Niger after their stadium in Brazzaville was deemed unfit to host international matches.
Bafana and Congo have played each other 10 times, with SA claiming five wins, while Congo have just one victory. The other four meetings ended in stalemates.
Congo are ranked 117th by Fifa and 29th on the continent. Bafana Bafana are 58 places ahead of them globally and 18 places better in Africa.
The teams last met a decade ago in Afcon qualifiers for the 2015 tournament, with SA winning 2-0 in Brazzaville, before a goalless draw in the return game in Polokwane.
The other Group K match between Uganda and South Sudan kicks off an hour earlier at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.
Supersport.com. Additional report by Sihle Ndebele
Return of captain Williams a boost for Broos
Bafana Bafana are to host Congo-Brazzaville at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday
