Sport / Soccer

Depleted Brazil brace for must-win World Cup qualifiers

10 October 2024 - 15:43
by Fernando Kallas
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Brazil coach Dorival Jnr faces the media. Picture: Reuters
Brazil coach Dorival Jnr faces the media. Picture: Reuters

Sao Paulo — Brazil are in unfamiliar territory, grappling with mounting pressure and uncertainty as they prepare for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, without the help of key players sidelined by injuries.

After losing four of their last five qualifiers with a series of poor performances, the record five-times World Cup winners are fifth in the standings on 10 points, ahead of Venezuela on goal difference in sixth. Only the top six are guaranteed a berth at the 2026 finals.

Paraguay and Bolivia are one point behind and another slip-up by Brazil could leave them out of the qualification places and at risk of missing out on the World Cup for the first time in their history.

Manager Dorival Jr, who was appointed in January after the team spent a year under two caretaker coaches as the Brazilian FA tried and failed to lure Italian Carlo Ancelotti from Real Madrid, has won only two competitive games.

After a lacklustre Copa America campaign, when they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Uruguay, Brazil snatched a narrow home win over Ecuador in September.

Yet they came crashing back to earth days later with another poor performance, losing 1-0 to a Paraguay side who had only scored once in their previous seven qualifiers.

The inconsistency that has plagued Brazil since they let coach Tite go after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Croatia in the Qatar World Cup quarterfinals has continued with the side winning only four of their past 14 games.

Dorival was forced to make five changes to his initial squad for the games against Chile in Santiago on Thursday and against Peru in Brasilia on Tuesday, after goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Bremer, Eder Militao and Guilherme Arana, and forward Vinicius Jr all suffered injuries.

On Wednesday, the coach made the surprise announcement that Botafogo forward Igor Jesus would start upfront against Chile on his first call-up for the national team, leaving Real Madrid teenager Endrick on the bench.

“What I see is that Igor’s moment is very interesting, Endrick is still getting to know his new club, he’s arriving at the biggest club in world football with a lot of competition,” Dorival said.

The 23-year-old Jesus has been a stand-out talent for the Brazilian league leaders and Copa Libertadores semifinalists since signing for Botafogo from Emirati club Shabab Al-Ahli in July, scoring seven goals in 19 games.

“I think Igor's own experience and the moment he’s living is a little different,” Dorival added. “Maybe it’s important to have players with this profile for a game of this magnitude and at this time.”

Reuters

Aussie club hit with Fifa transfer ban for unpaid Yorke debt

The club has to pay former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke compensation
Sport
4 hours ago

Bafana coach Broos has a keen eye on Kwayiba

Motherwell-born Sinoxolo Kwayiba joins squad for Afcon match with Congo-Brazzaville in Gqeberha on Friday
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool’s Konate says he would support player strike

Players and managers have criticised the ever-expanding football calendar
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs get tough draw against SuperSport

Recent cup kings Pirates host promoted Magesi as Sundowns host Golden Arrows
Sport
1 day ago

Spain and Barcelona great Iniesta retires at 40

Andres Iniesta retires after trophy-laden career spanning 24 years
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
England’s record Test runs scorer Joe Root routs ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Bulls’ Cobus Wiese dreams of playing with brother ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Wimbledon to replace line judges with electronic ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Rafael Nadal calls time on his glittering tennis ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Kapp takes control as Proteas trounce Scots
Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.