Chiefs fined again for missile-throwing by fans

Kaizer Chiefs fans. Image: File Photo via Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Kaizer Chiefs have once more been fined for spectator misbehaviour soon after their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at FNB Stadium in September.
After the match, a section of the club's supporters threw missiles towards the pitch, and the players and match officials needed a police escort. This was after a late strike from Edson Castillo was ruled out due to a foul, which would have seen Chiefs equalise.
“They pleaded guilty as charged and they were given a monetary fine of R100,000 of which R50,000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of a similar offence.
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu
PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Thursday confirmed the club pleaded guilty and were fined once more.
“I hereby confirm that earlier this morning, Chiefs appeared before the PSL DC to answer to charges of spectator misbehaviour as a result of a missile-throwing incident on September 28 when they were fixtured against Sundowns,” he said.
“They pleaded guilty as charged and they were given a monetary fine of R100,000 of which R50,000 is suspended on condition that during the period of suspension, which is up to the end of the season, they are not found guilty of a similar offence.
“Last season, they still had an outstanding and suspended fine of R100,000 from a similar incident. Effectively, this means now that they were convicted for this new offence, they will now pay an additional R100,000, which was previously suspended. In total, Chiefs will pay R150,000 plus the costs of the sitting of today, which are usually administratively computed by the league and added to the R150,000.”
