Chiefs’ Bvuma shrugs off notion that Rwandan keeper Ntwari blocks his Bafana chances

Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs at the Cufa Cup match preview at Kaizer Chiefs Village on Thursday. Picture: LEE WARREN
Kaizer Chiefs’ Bruce Bvuma has dismissed the notion that having Rwandan goalkeeper Fiecre Ntwari at Naturena jeopardises his chances of playing for Bafana Bafana, and insisted he sees no reason to prohibit Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs from signing foreign shot-stoppers.
“I don’t think having a foreign keeper at Chiefs jeopardises my Bafana chances,” Bvuma, who was Bafana’s third-choice keeper when they reached the last 16 of the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, said on Thursday.
“I believe it’s entirely up to me if I make the team or not ... it has nothing to do with the foreign goalkeeper that’s playing in our team. I just have to work hard and I will be back in the national team again.”
Bvuma has been playing second fiddle to Ntwari, who arrived from TS Galaxy, since this season started. In August, Bafana coach Hugo Broos said he was concerned Bvuma wasn’t going to play much at Chiefs this season, adding he was “a little surprised there are a lot of foreign goalkeepers in the league”.
SuperSport United keeper Ricardo Goss recently called for PSL clubs to adopt the North African system of clubs being allowed to play only local goalkeepers.
Bvuma begs to differ: “For me, if a goalkeeper is good enough, let him come, let him play. If he’s good enough to be the first-choice, let him be the first-choice. I will make an example like Denis Onyango [suggesting he was good enough to be Mamelodi Sundowns No 1 before Ronwen Williams ousted him],” Bvuma said.
“Onyango has been solid for the teams that he’s played for. I don’t have any problem with the foreign goalkeepers coming and playing ... as long as they do well when they are playing.”
With Ntwari on international duty with Rwanda, Bvuma is odds-on to play when Chiefs face Marumo Gallants in the Cufa Cup at Free State Stadium at 3pm on Sunday.
