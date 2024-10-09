Bafana coach Broos has a keen eye on Kwayiba

Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Galaxy 45 Lebone Seema in action. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos rates Chippa United attacking midfielder Sinoxolo Kwayiba highly and hopes he will become a regular in the squad.
Kwayiba, from Motherwell, is part of the 23-man squad Broos has assembled for SA’s much anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group K qualifier against Republic of Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday (7pm).
The 24-year-old joined the Bafana camp on Sunday as a late replacement for Stellenbosch’s Jayden Adams, who was dropped by Broos for bad behaviour.
Big on discipline, the 72-year-old Belgian coach said one of the main factors that would determine Kwayiba’s future with Bafana was how he carried himself in the squad.
“Kwayiba has been performing well for his club,” Broos said. “Yes, he is not playing for a top team, but when we see a player with the qualities that we want he can play for Chippa, Pirates, Sundowns or Arrows.
“I do not look at the team he plays for, I just look at the performance.
“Kwayiba is powerful and big and he has some of the qualities we need in our team and again he was selected because of his performance.
“But, it is up to him now, to show us at training and his behaviour in the group, and then we will see for the future if he gets a call-up again.
“Let’s hope he’ll succeed to stay in the team.”
Kwayiba was part of coach Helman Mkhalele’s Cosafa Cup squad in Gqeberha earlier in 2024.
But this is his maiden call-up under Broos and he will be motivated to perform.
“I appreciated the Cosafa call-up as well because I got to experience what is needed from a player to be part of Bafana,” Kwayiba said.
“Though I got the call-up for Cosafa, my biggest dream was to get a senior team call-up.
“I am very excited to be among the Bafana senior players now because some of them are my role models and people I look up to. So being here also inspires me. I would love for the people of the Eastern Cape to fill up the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday to support the team.
“If I am given a chance to play, I will do my absolute best to do well and help the team win so that I am called again for the next game.”
