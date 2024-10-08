The Carling Knockout trophy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Kaizer Chiefs have hopes of ending their nine-season trophy drought this season, but got a tough draw for their first opportunity in that mission when they were pitted against SuperSport United in the Carling Knockout first round.
The final of this year’s Carling Knockout would be held at Orlando Stadium on December 21, the organisers announced at Tuesday’s last-16 draw in Johannesburg.
Amakhosi did not play in the first domestic cup competition of 2024-25 as they did not qualify for the MTN8.
Orlando Pirates — who have won five of the past six domestic cups, including last weekend’s MTN8 final win against Stellenbosch FC — are at home to promoted side Magesi FC.
Chiefs get tough draw against SuperSport
Recent cup kings Pirates host promoted Magesi as Sundowns host Golden Arrows
Seven-time successive Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns are at home to Lamontville Golden Arrows.
Last year’s Knockout champions, Stellenbosch, meet AmaZulu in the opening round.
Stellies beat TS Galaxy on penalties in the 2023-24 final.
2024-25 Carling Knockout last 16 draw
(Home teams first)
