Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Fresh from lifting the MTN8 final on Saturday, Orlando Pirates were handed a tough Champions League draw with defending champions Al Ahly in Group C after the draw was conducted in Cairo on Monday.
The Buccaneers were also drawn alongside CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Stade D’Abidjan (Ivory Coast).
It will also see Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo facing Pirates in the group stages. Tau is playing for Al Ahly, while Mayo joined Belouizdad during the last transfer window.
Al Ahly will come into the tournament as favourites after winning five of the last six editions and beating Esperance in the final last season.
Pirates will enter the group stages for the first time since the 2018/19 season and will want to progress to the knockout stage.
Mamelodi Sundowns, who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2016, were also given a tough draw in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco) and Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).
Masandawana have reached the group stages for the 10th successive time and they will want to do better this time going all the way and winning the title.
The Group stage matches will start on November 26/27.
GroupA: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Young Africans (Tanzania), Al Hilal (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria)
GroupB: Sundowns (SA), Raja (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco), Maniema (DR Congo)
Pirates drawn alongside Al Ahly in Champions League
Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo will face Pirates in the group stages
