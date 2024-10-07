Sport / Soccer

Pirates drawn alongside Al Ahly in Champions League

Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo will face Pirates in the group stages

07 October 2024 - 17:10
by Neville Khoza
Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Fresh from lifting the MTN8 final on Saturday, Orlando Pirates were handed a tough Champions League draw with defending champions Al Ahly in Group C after the draw was conducted in Cairo on Monday.

The Buccaneers were also drawn alongside CR Belouizdad (Algeria) and Stade D’Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

It will also see Percy Tau and Khanyisa Mayo facing Pirates in the group stages. Tau is playing for Al Ahly, while Mayo joined Belouizdad during the last transfer window.

Al Ahly will come into the tournament as favourites after winning five of the last six editions and beating Esperance in the final last season.

Pirates will enter the group stages for the first time since the 2018/19 season and will want to progress to the knockout stage.

Mamelodi Sundowns, who are looking to win the Champions League for the first time since 2016, were also given a tough draw in Group B alongside Raja Casablanca (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco) and Maniema Union (Democratic Republic of Congo).

Masandawana have reached the group stages for the 10th successive time and they will want to do better this time going all the way and winning the title.

The Group stage matches will start on November 26/27.

Group A: TP Mazembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Young Africans (Tanzania), Al Hilal (Sudan), MC Alger (Algeria)

Group B: Sundowns (SA), Raja (Morocco), AS Far (Morocco), Maniema (DR Congo)

Group C: Al Ahly (Egypt), CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Pirates (SA), Stade d’Abidjan (Ivory Coast)

Group D: Esperance (Tunisia), Pyramids (Egypt), Sagrada Esperance (Angola), Djoliba (Mali).

League next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates

Despite Mabasa goal controversy, coach says the Buccaneers deserved to lift the trophy in Durban
Sport
1 day ago

Barker encourages Stellies to make their own history

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is relishing the opportunity to make their own history by winning the MTN8 title for the first time when they face ...
Sport
4 days ago

Pirates need to fight fire with fire against Stellies in final

Chasing a third title in succession in the tournament does not add pressure for Bucs, says Deon Hotto.
Sport
5 days ago

Vilakazi top pick for AmaZulu coach

Head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule were dismissed on Monday
Sport
6 days ago
