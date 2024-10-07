Sport / Soccer

Former Sundowns coach Johan Neeskens dies aged 73

Midfielder was part of the Dutch sides that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals

07 October 2024 - 19:53
by Nick Said
Johan Neeskens on his arrival in Barcelona as assistant to coach Frank Rijkaard in 2006. Picture: REUTERS
Former Netherlands midfielder Johan Neeskens, considered one of the best midfielders of his generation, has died at the age of 73, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Monday.

Neeskens fell ill while working with the KNVB’s WorldCoaches project, for which he was an ambassador, in Algeria. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“The world not only says goodbye to a gifted sportsman but above all, to a compassionate, driven and wonderful person,” the KNVB said.

Neeskens was part of the Dutch sides that lost the 1974 and 1978 World Cup finals and in 2004 was named one of the 125 Greatest Living Footballers by Fifa. He won 49 caps for his country.

A former box-to-box midfielder who was renowned for his stamina, grit and skill, Neeskens spent the majority of his playing career at Ajax Amsterdam, where he won the European Cup three seasons in a row in 1971-73, and at Barcelona, at both clubs alongside compatriot Johan Cruyff.

After retirement he was an assistant coach for the Dutch national team at the 1998 World Cup as they finished fourth, and later worked under Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona.

He also had a spell as head coach at SA club Mamelodi Sundowns, which was his final role in professional football and ended in 2012.

Reuters

