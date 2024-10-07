Broos furious over injuries and late arrivals

Hugo Broos faces the media ahead of Bafana's game against DR Congo on Friday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was like a bear with sore head in Monday’s press conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Gqeberha on Friday.
Late arrivals, disciplinary issues and injury concerns have frustrated Bafana Bafana mentor.
Goal-scorer Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams will no longer take part in the game against DR Congo at 7pm.
Mbatha sustained a knee injury during the MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch, at Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban on Saturday while Adams was kicked out of the team due to “bad behaviour”.
Broos said he would not expand on Adams’ expulsion.
Chippa United’s Sinoxolo Kwayiba will replace Adams. while Bathusi Aubaas will fill in for Mbatha.
Broos said it was not an ideal start to the camp ahead of their crucial Group K game.
The coach’s biggest concern was not having all 23 players in camp on Monday.
“Our camp is not well started because, first of all even today we don’t have all the players,” Broos said.
“Second there have been some injuries so we had to replace players in the last 24 hours which means the start was not really how I hoped it would be.
“We all saw Saturday’s game [MTN8 final between Stellenbosch and Pirates], we saw that Thalente Mbatha was going off the field so we knew he was injured.
“We also got news from Pirates saying Patrick Maswanganyi was also injured and they need to do a scan.
“Sunday no scan so, they did it this morning.
“Thalente won’t be with us because he has a knee injury. Patrick is not a problem there was nothing seen on the scan, so he will arrive later today.
“It’s a pity that Thalente is not here but things happen. Players who I expect today are Patrick also Bathusi Aubaas he has to replace Thalente, so I hope that I will see them tonight.
“We will also wait for the arrival of Luke le Roux and then at least we can start working with all 23 players.,”
Broos said his team needed to be well prepared for Congo.
He said the plan was to win the home and away games (Brazzaville on October 15) to better their chances of qualifying.
“I want to avoid the stressful month of November. If we can get six points we will qualify if we don’t then maybe the two games against Sedan and Uganda can be tricky.
“Remember three years ago the last game in Ghana we had enough with one point but we lost. So, let’s avoid that situation.
“I want to see the real SA team play. We didn’t see the real SA team in our last two games. I was not happy with the performance. Our performance was not what I expected.”
Bafana are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points.
