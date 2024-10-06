League next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates

Orlando Pirates celebrate being crowned 2024 MTN8 champions by beating Stellenbosch FC 3-1 in Saturday's final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Winning the league is the next big target for Orlando Pirates after they made history by winning the MTN8 for the third consecutive time with a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Bucs’ win came with some controversy as referee Abongile Tom was accused by Stellies coach Steve Barker of committing an “indescribable” error by not ordering a retake of the set piece that led to Pirates’ second goal by Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 91st minute. The set piece was taken metres ahead of where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his team deserved the victory nonetheless.
Bucs fought back to 1-1 from Lehlohonolo Mojela’s 12th-minute opener for Stellies with Monnapule Saleng’s 43rd-minute equaliser. Mabasa’s late strike was followed by another by Relebohile Mofokeng in the 96th.
“I thought we were ahead almost all the time even though we were chasing one goal in the early stages of the game,” said Riveiro, who has never lost a final in five he has steered Pirates to since his arrival in June 2022.
“I didn’t have a feeling today for a minute that we were not going to make it, and it [the victory] happens in the last stages of the match.
“We have smart players up front and they managed to create a goal from nowhere. It’s history for the club, not Riveiro. It’s great for this group of players to come to the final and offer the level they did.”
At the start of the Spaniard’s third season, Pirates have won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8s, with 2023’s Carling Knockout the only other domestic cup they failed to win as it went to Stellies.
🏆 𝕄𝕋ℕ𝟠 🏆
ⒼⓄⒶⓁ: Tshegofatso Mabasa snatch a win for the Buccaneers!
While Pirates have been dominant in the cup competitions, their attempts to win the league have fallen way short of being near seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs managed runners-up positions in their last two campaigns but by huge 16 and 23-point margins.
Riveiro was asked after Saturday’s triumph if winning the Premier Soccer League will be uppermost in their ambitions after achieving the MTN8 treble. He said he had already seen improvement in his team to challenge Sundowns for the league this season.
“We’re trying,” he said. “We’re taking every game so seriously. We want to fight for the league too.
“We want to raise our level in that competition and we want to increase the level of the league itself, giving a proper competition to whichever contender who wants to fight for the league as well.
“Fighting for the league, it goes without saying that. It’s not about me talking here. We need to show [consistency] week in and week out.
“We’ve played league games with three wins. We’re trying to be that team every week again because it’s absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league too. So our commitment is maximum in three [domestic] competitions.
“We didn’t take the MTN8 lightly. In my eyes, in the group’s eyes, it’s an important trophy.
“Same with the Caf Champions League. We did everything to find ourselves in the group stages. In the league we’re trying to find that consistency to be our best versions in [all] the games.
“So far we’ve covered three months of the season and we didn’t sleep so much in these months. I think we did a good job.”
League next target for Riveiro after making history with Pirates
Despite Mabasa goal controversy, coach says the Buccaneers deserved to lift the trophy in Durban
Winning the league is the next big target for Orlando Pirates after they made history by winning the MTN8 for the third consecutive time with a 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.
Bucs’ win came with some controversy as referee Abongile Tom was accused by Stellies coach Steve Barker of committing an “indescribable” error by not ordering a retake of the set piece that led to Pirates’ second goal by Tshegofatso Mabasa in the 91st minute. The set piece was taken metres ahead of where Patrick Maswanganyi was fouled.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro said his team deserved the victory nonetheless.
Bucs fought back to 1-1 from Lehlohonolo Mojela’s 12th-minute opener for Stellies with Monnapule Saleng’s 43rd-minute equaliser. Mabasa’s late strike was followed by another by Relebohile Mofokeng in the 96th.
“I thought we were ahead almost all the time even though we were chasing one goal in the early stages of the game,” said Riveiro, who has never lost a final in five he has steered Pirates to since his arrival in June 2022.
“I didn’t have a feeling today for a minute that we were not going to make it, and it [the victory] happens in the last stages of the match.
“We have smart players up front and they managed to create a goal from nowhere. It’s history for the club, not Riveiro. It’s great for this group of players to come to the final and offer the level they did.”
At the start of the Spaniard’s third season, Pirates have won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8s, with 2023’s Carling Knockout the only other domestic cup they failed to win as it went to Stellies.
While Pirates have been dominant in the cup competitions, their attempts to win the league have fallen way short of being near seven-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Bucs managed runners-up positions in their last two campaigns but by huge 16 and 23-point margins.
Riveiro was asked after Saturday’s triumph if winning the Premier Soccer League will be uppermost in their ambitions after achieving the MTN8 treble. He said he had already seen improvement in his team to challenge Sundowns for the league this season.
“We’re trying,” he said. “We’re taking every game so seriously. We want to fight for the league too.
“We want to raise our level in that competition and we want to increase the level of the league itself, giving a proper competition to whichever contender who wants to fight for the league as well.
“Fighting for the league, it goes without saying that. It’s not about me talking here. We need to show [consistency] week in and week out.
“We’ve played league games with three wins. We’re trying to be that team every week again because it’s absolutely necessary for us as a club, as a team and for the league too. So our commitment is maximum in three [domestic] competitions.
“We didn’t take the MTN8 lightly. In my eyes, in the group’s eyes, it’s an important trophy.
“Same with the Caf Champions League. We did everything to find ourselves in the group stages. In the league we’re trying to find that consistency to be our best versions in [all] the games.
“So far we’ve covered three months of the season and we didn’t sleep so much in these months. I think we did a good job.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Barker encourages Stellies to make their own history
Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau
Pirates need to fight fire with fire against Stellies in final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.