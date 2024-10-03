Sport / Soccer

Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau

Orlando Pirates centreback Thabiso Sesane drafted in as replacement for injured Siyabonga Ngezana for big Nations Cup qualifiers against Congo

03 October 2024 - 16:59
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. File picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. File picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hugo Broos named a 23-man squad for October’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo that did not include star attacker Percy Tau, who the Bafana Bafana coach said has “personal issues” to attend to.

The home and away matches against Congo could be make or break for Bafana in their campaign to be at the next Afcon finals.

Star attacker Percy Tau has been playing matches for Al Ahly in Egypt.

“There are personal issues and I will not comment on that and I have to accept it,” Broos said, announcing his squad on Thursday.

Tau, who at that time battled injuries and been out of favour at Ahly, was not named in the squad for last month’s qualifiers either.

Broos said then he wanted to protect Tau from criticism he received for an at times lacklustre performance at the Nations Cup in January and February, and he was not in the correct frame of mind to be in the squad.

Orlando Pirates centreback Thabiso Sesane has been included as a replacement for Romania-based centreback Siyabonga Ngezana. The former Kaizer Chiefs defender, who made defensive errors in September's games, is out injured. 

A notable return is captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has returned from injury for Mamelodi Sundowns.

His presence was missed in September’s qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, especially in the draw against Uganda where AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa was at fault for one of the goals conceded.

There was again no room for Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who had been named in Broos’ preliminary squad.

Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 (6pm) and in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm SA time).

Six or four points against Congo will put SA in a strong position to reach the next Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine 

Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley. Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Thabiso Sesane, Grant Kekana

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng

Pirates need to fight fire with fire against Stellies in final

Chasing a third title in succession in the tournament does not add pressure for Bucs, says Deon Hotto.
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Riveiro wary of Stellies

Bucs coach aware his side only beat Steve Barker's on-form winelands team once in four clashes last campaign.
Sport
2 days ago

Vilakazi top pick for AmaZulu coach

Head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule were dismissed on Monday
Sport
2 days ago

Ten Hag says ‘on same page’ as Man United owners

A calamitous performance by Manchester United in their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has put Erik ten Hag back in the hot seat but the ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau
Sport / Soccer
2.
Wolhuter hungry to make his mark in the URC
Sport / Rugby
3.
Proteas enter game mode ahead of World Cup opener
Sport / Cricket
4.
Alcaraz fights back to win China Open
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Leicester coach Cheika banned for disrespecting ...
Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.