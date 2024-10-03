Broos names Bafana squad without Percy Tau

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. File picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Hugo Broos named a 23-man squad for October’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers against Congo that did not include star attacker Percy Tau, who the Bafana Bafana coach said has “personal issues” to attend to.
The home and away matches against Congo could be make or break for Bafana in their campaign to be at the next Afcon finals.
Star attacker Percy Tau has been playing matches for Al Ahly in Egypt.
“There are personal issues and I will not comment on that and I have to accept it,” Broos said, announcing his squad on Thursday.
Tau, who at that time battled injuries and been out of favour at Ahly, was not named in the squad for last month’s qualifiers either.
Broos said then he wanted to protect Tau from criticism he received for an at times lacklustre performance at the Nations Cup in January and February, and he was not in the correct frame of mind to be in the squad.
Orlando Pirates centreback Thabiso Sesane has been included as a replacement for Romania-based centreback Siyabonga Ngezana. The former Kaizer Chiefs defender, who made defensive errors in September's games, is out injured.
A notable return is captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has returned from injury for Mamelodi Sundowns.
His presence was missed in September’s qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan, especially in the draw against Uganda where AmaZulu’s Veli Mothwa was at fault for one of the goals conceded.
There was again no room for Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who had been named in Broos’ preliminary squad.
Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 (6pm) and in Brazzaville on October 15 (6pm SA time).
Six or four points against Congo will put SA in a strong position to reach the next Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress.
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley. Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Thabiso Sesane, Grant Kekana
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha
Forwards: Themba Zwane, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Elias Mokwana, Thapelo Morena, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng
