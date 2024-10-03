Barker encourages Stellies to make their own history

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is relishing the opportunity to make history by winning the MTN8 title for the first time when they face Orlando Pirates in the title decider at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (6pm).
After winning the Carling Knockout title in December at the same venue, Stellies will have a chance to add another trophy, and Barker says lifting the cup will illustrate they are a team that can challenge for honours.
“Normally we play this competition after three or four [league] games, but we have already played our 10th match and we are going to our 11th [in all competitions],” Barker said ahead of the showdown in Durban.
“Pirates have had that experience in the last two seasons and going for the third [win] which is a magnificent opportunity for them to make that history.
“But we want to create our history and by doing that we have to go on and win the trophy.”
Last season, Stellies had a good campaign as they finished third in the Premier Soccer League after they won the Carling Knockout.
This term, they are proving to be a team to beat again and Barker said they will draw inspiration from their Carling Knockout success to beat Pirates on Saturday.
“I think that experience of being in the final does carry over and I always remind myself and the players that one must not take for granted that you make finals.
“Being in finals is not easy. It takes a lot of special runs and special matches. We have passed a team like Mamelodi Sundowns in the two-legged semifinal to be in the final and it is something one must not take for granted.
“We must cherish the moment and we must look forward to the occasion. We must understand that playing in finals is a special occasion as a coach and as players.”
Last campaign, Stellies beat Pirates thrice — twice in the league and once in the MTN8 semifinal second leg and will be highly motivated to continue with that run on Saturday.
The Western Cape side will look to the form of Bradley Mojela, who has scored four times this season, to test the Bucs defence.
