Sport / Soccer

Vilakazi top pick for AmaZulu coach

Head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule were dismissed on Monday

01 October 2024 - 14:56
by Neville Khoza
Vusumuzi Vilakazi. Picture: PHILIP MAETA
Vusumuzi Vilakazi has emerged as a favourite to take over as a head coach at AmaZulu to replace Pablo Franco Martin.

Franco parted ways with Usuthu alongside his assistant Aitor van den Brule on Monday evening after a poor start to the Premier Soccer League this season.

AmaZulu lost all three matches to Polokwane City, Kaizer Chiefs and Marumo Gallants to remain rooted at the bottom of the table. 

Vilakazi is now in charge of the Usuthu Diski team after he joined them during the off-season from Richards Bay.

He is likely to take over at Usuthu according to sources close to the club. AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu could not be reached for comment on Tuesday. With their next league match on October 25 against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium, the club could name Vilakazi as the new head coach before that.

“AmaZulu have decided to part ways with head coach Pablo Franco Martin and assistant Aitor van den Brule,” Usuthu said in a statement.

“We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to Martin and Van den Brule for their contributions during the last 15 months at the helm of the team.

“The dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed and we appreciate all the effort they have put into their roles. We wish them the best in their future endeavours and extend our warmest regards as they progress in their careers.”

In 39 matches he has been in charge, the Spaniard recorded 12 wins, 12 draws and 15 defeats since he took over last season.

Franco is the second coach to part ways with their club after Dylan Kerr left Gallants before the season started.

