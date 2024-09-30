Ten Hag says ‘on same page’ as Man United owners

Manchester — A calamitous performance by Manchester United in their 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has put Erik ten Hag back in the hot seat, but the beleaguered manager said he was confident that he remained on the same page as the struggling club’s owners.

Sunday’s game was not three minutes old when Ten Hag’s men allowed Micky van de Ven to run half the length of the pitch with ease and find the unmarked Brennan Johnson who tapped in for the opening goal. A rout at Old Trafford was on the cards.

However, Ten Hag, whose job security was the subject of speculation for much of last season, insisted he was not concerned about his status with the club.

“No, I am not thinking about this,” he said. “We all made in togetherness this decision to stay together, as ownership, as a leadership group, in the summer. We also knew it would take some time.