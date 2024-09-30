Sport / Soccer

Atletico Madrid manager chides fans for unruly behaviour

Diego Simeone says players who provoke fans should be punished

30 September 2024 - 14:06
by Fernando Kallas
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone talks to the Atletico Madrid fans as play is stopped due to crowd trouble. Picture: ANA BELTRAN/REUTERS
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone talks to the Atletico Madrid fans as play is stopped due to crowd trouble. Picture: ANA BELTRAN/REUTERS

Madrid — Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said on Sunday fans that hurled objects onto the pitch causing their derby against Real Madrid to be suspended for over 20 minutes should be punished, as well as players who he suggested encourage such action.

While Real players celebrated Eder Militao’s opener in the 64th minute, Atletico ultras Fondo Sur, who are located in the south lower stands, threw objects towards visiting keeper Thibaut Courtois, who alerted the referee and he decided to temporarily halt the match.

After the delay, Angel Correa equalised deep in added time as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

“My opinion is that people who have committed incidents should be sanctioned by the club. We don’t need these people. We need the people who accompany and support us. They harm the club, but be careful: that does not justify generating situations that we, the protagonists, generate,” Simeone told DAZN.

“We all have to help. The people who have thrown those lighters, it’s not right. But maybe it doesn’t help when us, the protagonists, undermine people, charge against people, provoke people and then people get angry.

“People have no other way of doing it, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to try to be calm, to understand the situations, that you can celebrate a goal by celebrating it, but not by celebrating it by staring at the stands, charging against the stands, making gestures ... because then people get angry.

“Of course it’s not justified, but neither is the initial thing justified because otherwise we’ll always be victims. The one who throws the cigarette lighter should be sanctioned and the one who provokes should also be sanctioned.”

Atletico Madrid released an official statement in the early hours of Monday saying they have already identified one of the fans who hurled objects onto the pitch and are working with police to identify others, who will be disciplined.

Reuters

Dlamini’s late stunner gives Pirates victory over stubborn Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Betway Premiership season by clinching their third win in three games against Richards Bay at ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Delap double helps Ipswich draw with Aston Villa

Ipswich Town played out a fourth straight Premier League draw after they held Aston Villa 2-2 on Sunday
Sport
21 hours ago

Chiefs coach content with display despite loss to Downs

For the first time in recent seasons, Chiefs gave Sundowns a run for their money
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs send message to Sundowns with impressive win over AmaZulu

Could we be in for the most-contested Betway Premiership campaign by the three giants of South African football in years?
Sport
3 days ago
