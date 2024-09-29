Spurs too hot for 10-man Manchester United

Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Tottenham's first goal in their win at Old Trafford on Sunday. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CARL RECINE
Manchester — Tottenham Hotspur’s Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the visitors ran roughshod over the bedraggled home side.
Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs climbed to eighth in the table on 10 points after six games, while beleaguered United, who saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on James Maddison, are 12th with seven points.
Tottenham went ahead in the third minute when defender Micky van de Ven picked up the ball and carried it over half the length of the pitch before playing a precise low centre across the six-yard box for the wide open Johnson to tap in.
Spurs continued to run circles around United, doubling their lead in the 47th when Lisandro Martinez slipped on the halfway line. Johnson sprinted away and his deflected cross fell to Kulusevski, who acrobatically clipped the ball past Andre Onana.
Solanke had scores of angry United fans heading for the exits when he stuck his leg out to poke the ball home from close range in the 77th minute after Pape Matar Sarr headed on a corner kick from fellow substitute Lucas Bergvall.
Earlier Ipswich Town played out a fourth straight draw after they held Aston Villa 2-2 at Portman Road where Liam Delap opened the scoring for the home side before grabbing the equaliser in the second half.
Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins scored for Villa in the first half before Delap grabbed his second, but neither side could find a winner as promoted Ipswich continue to wait for a first win on their return to the Premier League.
Villa missed the chance to go level on points with leaders Liverpool as Unai Emery’s side are in fifth place on 13 points — behind Chelsea on goal difference — while Ipswich are 15th with four points.
Ipswich took the lead in the eighth minute when Villa failed to clear the ball and Jack Clarke cut the ball back for Delap, whose first-time shot slipped through goalkeeper Emi Martinez’s glove.
But Villa responded seven minutes later when Jacob Greaves gave the ball away in a poor clearance, with Rogers picking it up in the box and playing a one-two with Watkins before firing home the equaliser.
Portman Road was quickly silenced soon after when Leon Bailey whipped in a cross that took out both Ipswich centre backs and Watkins made it 2-1 with a header for his fourth goal of the season.
Ipswich had two glorious opportunities to level but Martinez came to Villa’s rescue when he palmed away a rocket of a shot from Kalvin Phillips before sticking a leg out to deny Delap when he was clean through on goal.
Ipswich equalised on a counterattack after 72 minutes, however, when Delap beat the offside trap and got the better of defender Diego Carlos with a sublime shimmy before beating Martinez.
Reuters
