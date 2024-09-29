Sport / Soccer

Dlamini’s late stunner gives Pirates victory over stubborn Richards Bay

29 September 2024 - 18:33
by Sihle Ndebele
Kabelo Dlamini of Orlando Pirates celebrates scoring in during the Betway Premiership match against Richards Bay at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on September 29, 2024.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Premier Soccer League season by clinching their third win in three games against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

Kabelo Dlamini came off the bench to net a gorgeous free-kick in the 82nd minute to give Bucs a 1-0 win.

Pirates were without two in-form players — Monnapule Saleng and Olisa Ndah — who are nursing injuries.

The first half was a mostly dull affair other than Thabiso Sesana’s yellow card in the ninth minute for pulling on Justice Figuareido’s neck.

The fact that Deono van Rooyen was there as a cover saved Sesana from a straight red card. Sesana would be replaced by Nkosinathi Sibisi at halftime.

Seeing things weren’t really happening, Pirates fullbacks Deon Hotto and Van Rooyen constantly swapped flanks but still struggled to find joy as Bay were so disciplined at the back.

As much as they were still not as fluid as they normally are, Pirates improved tremendously in the second half.

Thalente Mbatha nearly broke the deadlock with a long-range low-driven effort seven minutes into the second half but Ian Otieno, who was excellent all game long, pulled off a fine save.

Pirates eventually found the deserved goal when Dlamini’s free-kick just outside the box to beat Otieno.

