Dlamini’s late stunner gives Pirates victory over stubborn Richards Bay

Orlando Pirates maintained their perfect start to the Premier Soccer League season by clinching their third win in three games against Richards Bay at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

Kabelo Dlamini came off the bench to net a gorgeous free-kick in the 82nd minute to give Bucs a 1-0 win.

Pirates were without two in-form players — Monnapule Saleng and Olisa Ndah — who are nursing injuries.

