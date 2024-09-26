Chiefs send message to Sundowns with impressive win over AmaZulu

Could we be in for the most-contested Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign by the three giants of SA football in years?

That is the question Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are posing after all of them — for the first time in PSL history — won their two opening league matches.

It all started with Pirates in Orlando on Tuesday where they walloped Polokwane City 3-0. Sundowns followed that with 4-0 thumping of Marumo Gallants that evening in Pretoria. The next day Chiefs joined the party with a 3-1 win away to AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs’ comfortable victory was the least expected of the three given Amakhosi’s struggles in recent years. But under new Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, Chiefs seem to be gaining form that could see them come closer to their two nemeses.