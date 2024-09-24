Sport / Soccer

Sundowns thrash Gallants to top standings

The Brazilians are tied with Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City but lead the pack due to a superior goal difference

24 September 2024 - 20:41
by Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners celebrates his goal in the match against Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on September 24. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/SAMUEL SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns moved to the top of the Betway Premiership with a polished 4-1 win over hapless Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians are tied on six points with Orlando Pirates, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City but they are top of the pile because of their superior goal difference having scored six goals after two matches while conceding only once.

After this win, they will turn their attention to the eagerly anticipated clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium while Gallants will be looking for their first win of the season when they host AmaZulu at Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mnggithi changed the entire starting line-up after the 4-0 win in the final preliminary stage of the Champions League last weekend. 

Some of the key players making their way back to the starting line-up were captain Ronwen Williams, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Marcello Allende and Lucas Ribeiro. 

Defender Khuliso Mudau and midfielder Teboho Mokoena continued to be frozen out of the team as they were not part of the match-day squad for the fourth consecutive match. 

Sundowns opened the scoring after nine minutes when attacker Tashreeq Matthews pounced to beat goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi after a mistake by Marumo Gallants defender Vusi Sibiya. 

Matthews turned provider just after the half-hour mark as he laid a low cross-goal pass to Iqraam Rayners who pounced with a first-time shot to give Akpeyi no chance as they took control of the game. 

Sundowns got the second half to the best possible start with Lucas Ribeiro putting the ball on the far side past stranded Akpeyi after he got an assist from Matthews who had a good game. 

Sundowns increased their lead when substitute Sphelele Mkhulise punished substitute goalkeeper Nicholas Mlambo who was robbed of the ball trying to play from the back. 

Gallants missed a chance to score five minutes from time when Gabadinho Mhango’s penalty was saved by Williams, but Mhango made amends minutes later when he bundled the ball into the net.

