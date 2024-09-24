Packed calendar has overloaded top players — Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says footballers are having to play too many games in a season. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — The best players have been overloaded due to a packed fixture calendar leaving them prone to injury, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of the Old Trafford side’s Europa League opener against his boyhood club Twente on Wednesday.
Last season, England recorded the highest number of domestic back-to-back matches, 87, among top European leagues, with Premier League clubs averaging the shortest recovery time between games at 67.3 hours.
Manchester United experienced the shortest turnaround between matches in November 2023, when they beat Fulham in the Premier League 64hr 15min after their League Cup defeat to Newcastle United.
“There are too many games — the top players are overloaded. It is not good for football. Maybe it is good for commercial [reasons],” Dutchman Ten Hag said on Tuesday.
“There is a limit and players are getting injuries. It is almost unavoidable because of the overload of so many games... We are professionals and revenues have to come, but we have to balance this out.”
All three European club competitions have been expanded to 36 teams this season with Manchester City midfielder Rodri having said the players could be close to strike action over the number of games they are required to play.
In July, soccer players’ union FIFPRO said it is filing a complaint with EU antitrust regulators regarding FIFA’s international match calendar.
Ten Hag said it would hurt to beat his boyhood club Twente, having helped them win the Dutch Cup as a player in 2001.
“I would have preferred to play against somebody else. It’s not nice to hurt something you love. Of all the teams, Twente is the team I follow the most,” Ten Hag said.
“I watch them as a fan, as a supporter, not as an analyst. It’s a different way of watching their games. Twente brought me a lot, I was put through their academy, so for me a great deal of history there.”
Twente are fourth in the Eredivisie after back-to-back wins.
After hosting Twente, United welcome Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
Reuters
