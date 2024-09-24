Makgopa at the double as Pirates down Polokwane

Evidence Makgopa, centre, celebrates one of his two goals for Pirates against Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/NOKWANDA ZONDI
Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to score two late goals as Orlando Pirates continued their impressive start to the season with a dominant 3-0 win over Polokwane City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.
Before Makgopa’s late flurry, midfielder Monnapule Saleng continued with his revival as he opened the scoring after 55 minutes.
The goals will boost Makgopa’s confidence as he has been thin on the scoring front with coach Jose Riveiro preferring Tshegofatso Mabasa to lead his attack.
Saleng, who did not see much action last season largely due to the emergence of Patrick Maswanganyi, will also be highly motivated with the way he has started the campaign.
Saleng has been one of the reliable performers for Riveiro in the preliminary stage of the Champions League and in the MTN8 in which they have booked a place in the final against Stellenbosch next week and in the league.
In the early stages of this match, Pirates enjoyed most of the possession. They created most of the chances with the likes of Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Mabasa asking most of the questions.
For the visitors, coach Phuti Mohafe went with his tried-and-tested attack that was led by Hlayisi Chauke, supported by in-demand Oswin Appollis and Mokibelo Ramabu.
Pirates took the lead after 55 minutes when Saleng sneaked in at the near post to beat a Polokwane City defender and goalkeeper Manuel Sapunga with a close-range shot.
It was Saleng’s second goal of the league season after scoring the winner against Chippa United in the opening match.
Makgopa put the match beyond doubt when he pounced on a loose ball that was spilt by Sapunga in the box as he failed to handle a speculative shot from substitute midfielder Karim Kimvuidi.
Makgopa was not finished as he punished the City defence who did not clear their lines with his second of the afternoon that took Pirates to the top of the log standings during referee’s optional time.
Fixtures
Wednesday: Stellenbosch vs CT City, Athlone (7.30pm); AmaZulu vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); SuperSport vs Galaxy, TUT (7.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Arrows vs Magesi, Mpumalanga (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chiefs vs Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune vs Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi vs Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City vs SuperSport, Athlone (8pm); Gallants vs AmaZulu, Free State (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa vs Galaxy, NMB Stadium (3pm); Bay vs Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane vs Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
Fixtures
Wednesday: Stellenbosch vs CT City, Athlone (7.30pm); AmaZulu vs Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (7.30pm); SuperSport vs Galaxy, TUT (7.30pm); Sekhukhune vs Chippa, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Arrows vs Magesi, Mpumalanga (7.30pm).
Saturday: Chiefs vs Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune vs Arrows, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Magesi vs Royal, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); CPT City vs SuperSport, Athlone (8pm); Gallants vs AmaZulu, Free State (8pm).
Sunday: Chippa vs Galaxy, NMB Stadium (3pm); Bay vs Pirates, King Zwelithini (3pm); Polokwane vs Stellenbosch, Old Peter Mokaba (5.30pm).
