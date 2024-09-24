Broos calls up Bucs’ striker Mabasa

Orlando Pirates Tshegofatso Mabasa in action in Soweto, September 19 2024. Picture:
Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who has often been overlooked by Hugo Broos, has been named in the Bafana Bafana coach’s 32-player preliminary squad for October’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Bafana, who are second in Group K on goal difference from leaders Uganda on four points, meet DR Congo at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on October 11 and in Brazzaville on October 15.
SA survived a few scares, partly down to a lack of match fitness for a number of players due to the late start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL), to come through this month’s opening two matches relatively well. They secured two last-gasp results — a 2-2 home draw against the Cranes and 3-2 win away against South Sudan.
Six or four points against DR Congo will put SA in a strong position to reach the Nations Cup in Morocco. The top two sides in each group progress.
Mabasa’s physical presence and ability to score goals for Pirates — the 27-year-old has netted three in eight league and cup games this campaign after being the Premiership’s top scorer with 16 goals in 2023-24 — has seen him make Broos’ provisional squad.
Another notable inclusion is captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, who has played a Premiership and a Caf Champions League game for Mamelodi Sundowns after returning from injury.
Bafana preliminary squad:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa, Sipho Chaine.
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Bradley Cross, Thabiso Morena, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Mudau, Khuliso Mudau, Thabiso Sesane, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana, Grant Kekana.
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Bathusi Aubaas, Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Luke le Roux, Thalente Mbatha.
Strikers: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Iqraam Rayners, Mihlali Mayambela, Percy Tau, Elias Mokwana, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi.
