Sport / Soccer

Man City’s John Stones nets late equaliser against Gunners

City salvage a 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal

22 September 2024 - 20:17
by Lori Ewing
Manchester City's John Stones celebrates scoring their second goal against Arsenal at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, September 22 2024. Picture: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF
Manchester — John Stones scored deep in injury time as Manchester City salvaged a 2-2 draw with 10-man Arsenal on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League table after a rip-roaring battle against their bitter title rivals.

The draw in what was more of a slugfest than a chess match left Pep Guardiola’s men with 13 points after five matches, while Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are fourth with 11.

Erling Haaland put City ahead in the ninth minute when Savinho threaded a beautiful through ball that the big Norwegian sprinted onto then slotted past David Raya.

Ricardo Calafiori cancelled out Haaland’s goal with his first for Arsenal, a screamer from about 20m out in the 22nd minute. Arsenal had caught City unprepared with a free kick in the lead-up, leaving Guardiola furiously karate kicking his chair.

Gabriel put the visitors ahead in first-half injury time when he darted in to leap high and head home Bukayo Saka’s corner.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men when Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow and sent off just before halftime for kicking the ball away and delaying the restart.

They looked poised for their first win at the Etihad Stadium since 2015 before Stones prodded in from close range in the 98th minute.

Reuters

Kompany’s Bayern plan Oktoberfest visit after Bremen win

One-sided win over Bremen takes Bayern’s tally for the past week up to 20 goals
Sport
10 hours ago

Candid audio reveals referee’s angst at sending off Declan Rice

Rice was sent off during a recent match against Brighton
Sport
4 days ago

EXPLAINER: Hearing into Man City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

Verdict is expected before the end of the season
Sport
6 days ago
