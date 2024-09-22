Kompany’s Bayern plan Oktoberfest visit after Bremen win

Bayern Munich's Michael Olise celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Werder Bremen at the weekend. Picture: REUTERS
Bremen — After thrashing Werder Bremen 5-0 in a Bundesliga clash on Saturday to continue their perfect season, Bayern Munich plan to celebrate with a trip to the Oktoberfest, head coach Vincent Kompany said.
Bayern ran out comfortable winners to move up to 12 points from four matches and, with a week to go before their next match against champions Bayer Leverkusen, the league leaders have some time to unwind.
Asked if his team would visit Munich’s famed beer festival, as they often do, Kompany told reporters: “We’ve got to respect every game, and it was important today that we won this game.
“The players are, of course, allowed to be happy and satisfied and then tomorrow is tradition. We have to respect tradition as well.
“We’re going to go to Oktoberfest and we’ve got to have a bit of fun as well and then as of Monday, it’ll all be about Leverkusen, the preparation for this game.”
The one-sided win over Bremen took Bayern’s tally for the past week to 20 goals, with Kompany’s side scoring six in a league win over newly promoted Holstein Kiel last Saturday before demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 in a midweek Champions League clash.
“The boys did really well. For us the pressure is always there to win and play well. When it works out like today, it’s good for us. The atmosphere was great. It was simply a good game for us.”
Michael Olise, signed from Premier League club Crystal Palace for a reported fee of €60m in July, scored two goals and set up two more in the win.
Kompany praised the French winger’s performance, adding: “He’s a special talent. It’s a luxury at Bayern to have so many good players. Michael did very well.
“His start at Bayern couldn't be much better. He has to keep going this way. I haven’t got the feeling that he’s a player who feels much pressure. He just enjoys football.”
Reuters
