Mngqithi explains why Zwane started on the bench

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed why star player Themba Zwane has not been starting matches this season.
The Masandawana captain came off the bench to make a big impact during their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, providing an assist for the opening goal scored by Iqraam Rayners before Lucas Ribeiro Costa doubled the lead in the second half.
Mngqithi said they are trying to manage the 34-year-old to remain fresh ahead of a tough schedule this season where they will be competing in many competitions (Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, African Football League and Fifa Club World Cup).
“I don’t think there is a problem. Do you have any thoughts that there is a problem?” Mngqithi responded when asked if there was a problem with not starting Zwane.
“We have to prioritise our most important players. We’ve got six competitions to play in and need to ensure we don’t burn our 34-year-old early in the season.
“It's important and there is no problem. He understands how many games we are going to play this season and if we go for 90 minutes with Themba every match at 34, how far will he go this season?”
Mngqithi also explained why Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau did not make the match day squad and insisted there was nothing sinister behind their absence as they were being rested.
“They are still important players for the team,” he said. “They are still going to come in and help us. But after the Mbabane [Swallows, Champions League] game, it was very difficult for us to change the team that much.
“Because we achieved far more than in many other games, one would say it was Mbabane anyway. But we have had a lot of these preliminary games before but we’ve never achieved 855 passes.”
The 53-year-old added that they are trying to keep everybody hungry and players will often be rested during the season.”
