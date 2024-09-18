Sport / Soccer

Mngqithi explains why Zwane started on the bench

Sundowns coach says player must be fresh ahead of busy season

18 September 2024 - 15:13
by Neville Khoza
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi revealed why star player Themba Zwane has not been starting matches this season.

The Masandawana captain came off the bench to make a big impact during their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, providing an assist for the opening goal scored by Iqraam Rayners before Lucas Ribeiro Costa doubled the lead in the second half.

Mngqithi said they are trying to manage the 34-year-old to remain fresh ahead of a tough schedule this season where they will be competing in many competitions (Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, African Football League and Fifa Club World Cup).

“I don’t think there is a problem. Do you have any thoughts that there is a problem?” Mngqithi responded when asked if there was a problem with not starting Zwane.

“We have to prioritise our most important players. We’ve got six competitions to play in and need to ensure we don’t burn our 34-year-old early in the season.

“It's important and there is no problem. He understands how many games we are going to play this season and if we go for 90 minutes with Themba every match at 34, how far will he go this season?”

Mngqithi also explained why Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau did not make the match day squad and insisted there was nothing sinister behind their absence as they were being rested.

“They are still important players for the team,” he said. “They are still going to come in and help us. But after the Mbabane [Swallows, Champions League] game, it was very difficult for us to change the team that much.

“Because we achieved far more than in many other games, one would say it was Mbabane anyway. But we have had a lot of these preliminary games before but we’ve never achieved 855 passes.”

The 53-year-old added that they are trying to keep everybody hungry and players will often be rested during the season.”

Nabi wants Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz

Coach says a second assistant would be beneficial
Sport
20 hours ago

Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ signings

Tiwani and Rayners impress Brazilians’ boss in win against Mbabane Swallows
Sport
1 day ago

EXPLAINER: Hearing into Man City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

Verdict is expected before the end of the season
Sport
1 day ago

Arsenal inch closer to leader City after Spurs win

Gabriel’s header earns Arsenal 1-0 victory in feisty derby
Sport
2 days ago

Still much work ahead for Chiefs — Nabi

The Chiefs coach admitted that winning their first game of the season was good for their confidenc
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Proteas traverse tricky moral landscape while ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Moerat to lead new-look Springbok team in ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
Fassi wants to make the most of his second coming ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
All Blacks wary as Wallabies look to bounce back
Sport / Rugby
5.
Nabi wants Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Candid audio reveals referee’s angst at sending off Declan Rice

Sport / Soccer

Nabi wants Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz

Sport / Soccer

Mngqithi happy with Sundowns’ signings

Sport / Soccer

EXPLAINER: Hearing into Man City’s alleged breaches of Premier League rules

Sport / Soccer

Arsenal inch closer to leader City after Spurs win

Sport / Soccer

Still much work ahead for Chiefs — Nabi

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.