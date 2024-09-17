Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr in discussion at Chiefs' Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX/GAVIN BARKER
Nabi wants Chiefs to replace assistant Da Cruz
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested it might be best if he can bring in a replacement for Fernando Da Cruz, the Frenchman who joined his technical staff at Naturena for just six weeks as assistant coach before taking a job in Morocco.
On September 6, Chiefs announced the departure of Da Cruz, who was reportedly set to take up a position at the Moroccan Football Federation.
Da Cruz was Nabi’s assistant at FAR Rabat as they ended second in the Botola by a point to unbeaten Raja Casablanca last season. He coached the Moroccan club in 2022-23 and was a technical director before that before taking up his post at Chiefs on June 23.
He began Chiefs’ preseason while Nabi ended his contract at FAR with their Throne Cup final defeat to Raja on July 1.
After his new-look Chiefs got off to a bright start with their 2-1 Betway Premiership win against Marumo Gallants at Free State Stadium on Saturday, Nabi was asked if he thought the club should replace Da Cruz.
“Why not? All is possible,” he said.
“It’s possible because I have too much work, [too much of a] job. [To work] only with one assistant is not [ideal]. I have specific work with [various aspects].
“If Mr Cruz definitely goes to Morocco ... it’s good. We received a letter from Morocco but we waited for a better time to observe the situation.”
The technical staff Nabi has brought with him to Chiefs includes first assistant coach Khalil Ben Youssef, goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi and strength and conditioning coach and assistant coach Safi Majdi.
Chiefs meet AmaZulu next in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 25.
